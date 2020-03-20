One local nursing home has set up new iPads to allow virtual visits between residents and their loved ones, while another encourages their residents to make phone calls to relatives and friends during this time of suspended visitation.

Care facilities across the nation have been closed to visitors to stem the spread of coronavirus to the vulnerable elderly population.

At Eden Heights of Olean Assisted Living & Memory Care, executive director Kelly Wilkins said the suspended visits at the facility have been accepted by families and friends.

“Everyone has been very understanding and grateful for our efforts to keep their loved one safe,” Wilkins said.

A letter sent out to families of residents and employees by Eden Heights stated, in part, that all visits are restricted unless the resident is critically ill or in hospice care.

“We will make every effort to have your family member continue to communicate with you by phone, email, Skype, Facetime, etc,” the letter added. “Please be aware that we continue to screen all our personnel every time they enter the facility.”

Following information on avoiding the virus and measures by staff to protect against it, the letter concluded with the comments, “We pray that all of this will be short lived and that life returns to normal very soon. Stay well and know that we are here for you, too, as this is a very difficult time.”

At Absolut Care of Allegany, Amy Button, activities director, said the staff has been very busy ensuring the facility’s residents are well taken care of during this time of restricted visits.

“We sent out letters to all family members and we started a new thing for communication because there are no visitors,” Button said. A letter to families from Vestracare company spokesman Jason Newman said the nursing home group has purchased new iPads to facilitate “virtual visits” between residents and their families.

Button added, “We started Skype and Facetime, and we also have some family members who will come up and stand outside the window to wave to their loved ones.”

Button said Skype and Facetime are very effective in allowing residents to see their loved ones and visit through video chats.

“They still feel like they’re seeing that person,” Button said of the residents’ reaction to the technology. “Actually, we sent out mass letters to families on that, as well, and they call me and set up times” for the video chats with their loved ones.

“If we can ... we do anywhere from a half an hour to an hour visit per family,” Button continued.

“And we’re still giving (the residents) everything — they’re receiving one-on-one (exercises and therapy) and they’re doing games” and activities.

“I think we’re doing really, really well because we have the communication” with families, Button added. She noted staff members also follow safety protocols in safeguarding against the spread of the virus.

At the Field of Dreams assisted living and memory care facility in Allegany, Amy Cronin of the human resources department at the parent company, Tanglewood Group, also had sent out a letter to family, friends and employees. In the letter Cronin said staff must wear “gloves, masks, face shields and goggles when involved with specific direct care responsibilities when someone is infected.

“Masks are required to be worn by all staff as mandated by the New York State Department of Health until further notice,” she wrote.

In addition, Cronin said the facility “will continue to monitor temperatures as employees report for work. Any employee reporting with a temperature registering 100 degrees or above will be sent home and advised to call their physician for medical direction.The employee may return to work once we receive proper medical release from the treating physician.”

Kelly Carlson, marketing director for Field of Dreams, said the facility has set-up a Skype system to allow residents to visit with their family members.

“Field of Dreams (staff) believe that keeping their residents and employees safe is extremely important, as this coronavirus impacts our community,” Carlson said.

The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center said it was working to establish video conferencing as an alternative means of communication.

In an effort to streamline communication between staff and family members for non-urgent matters, it is recommended to call between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.

Pines officials also stated they cannot have family members approaching resident room windows or placing items and decorations in the lawn without express permission.

“It is very unsettling for residents to see strangers wandering around outside their windows,” officials said. “As the weather begins to warm, we will determine if there are options for outdoor visits.”

