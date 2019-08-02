No Dairy Princess to reign at county fair, but plenty of royalty

LITTLE VALLEY — As the fairgrounds bustle with exhibitors and shows this year, fairgoers may wonder why they are not seeing a dairy princess making her royal appearances.
It turns out there were no candidates old enough to take over the duties of Abigail Minnekine of Little Valley, who was the 2018 Cattaraugus County Dairy Princess.
Instead, five young women who make up the court of the county’s dairy princess will be seen walking among the crowd at the fair and tending to the duties at various events. The royal court includes Madisyn Herman of Cherry Creek, Katelyn Storer of Randolph, Alyssa and Danielle West of Leon and Madalyn West of Cattaraugus.
Madisyn, 15, is the daughter of Brian and Deanna Herman. She attends Pine Valley Central School and is a lone member of the 4-H. She has served as a dairy ambassador since 2015.
“I have been working with my cows, pig, rabbits and market chickens,” she said.
Katelyn, 14, is the daughter of Robin Foster and Chris Storer. She attends Randolph Central School and is a Lone Member of the 4-H.
“I will be exhibiting at the fair, and I’ve been working with my calf,” she said.
Alyssa, 13, and her 11-year old sister, Danielle, are the daughters of Daniel and Stephanie West. Both girls attend Pine Valley Central School and belong to the Leon Leopards 4-H Club.
“I will be showing my beef steer, Tom, and bull calf, Mitch. I have been spending a lot of time walking and grooming them,” Alyssa said. “I will also be showing a dairy cow and heifer, so I have been preparing them for show day.”
“I have been raising my market hog,Piper, and working with my dairy animals to get them all ready for show day at the fair,” Danielle West said.
Madalyn West is the 12-year old daughter of Randy and Kathy West. She attends Cattaraugus Little Valley Central School and is a member of the Leon Leopards 4-H Club.
“I’ve been working with my animals to prepare for show day. I’ve also been working on decorations for the pens,” she said.
Jennifer Herman, chairperson for the Cattaraugus County Dairy Princess program, said all five members of this year’s Dairy Princess Court were also part of the court last year.
“None of the five girls were eligible to be selected and crowned as dairy princess this year, because a candidate must be 16 years old before the state pageant competition,” she said.
According to Herman, a girl doesn’t go through the New York state training until she is 16. She has to meet all the requirements and been selected to be crowned. Herman said local princesses and courts should be available for any dairy promotion and all dairy-related organizations.
“At age 15, Madisyn Herman is the oldest of the court, so maybe she will become the dairy princess next year,” she said. “She’s been serving as a dairy ambassador for several years — since 2015 when her sister, Karah, was dairy princess.”
The girls of the court know what needs to be done at the fair. Herman said, in addition to promoting the county’s dairy farms and their products, they are required to attend the grandstand events. The girls will present awards and ribbons to winning exhibitors at the fair.
On Thursday, the court participates in the Ice Cream Social at the Farm Bureau tent by scooping ice cream.
A dairy princess acts as a spokesperson and goodwill ambassador for the local dairy industry, representing the county’s dairy farmers. Her duties include the promotion of local dairy products by educating the consumer on nutrition and the role of the dairy farm in Cattaraugus County.
New York county dairy princess candidates must meet a number of qualifications. Anyone interested in becoming a dairy princess for their county should call the American Dairy Association North East at (315) 472-9143. Visit online at americandairy.com.
The Cattaraugus County Fair continues through Sunday. For more information, call 938-9146 or visit online at cattarauguscofair.com.