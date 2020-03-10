OLEAN — No cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been detected in any Cattaraugus County residents, but one man is in a precautionary self quarantine.
Also as a precaution, Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center imposed restrictions Tuesday on visitors due to rising concerns over infection.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, said Tuesday the man has shown no symptoms of coronavirus but had traveled to one of five countries the Centers For Disease Control has labeled a level 3 health risk — China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
The man has about a week left in his 14-day precautionary quarantine, Watkins told the Olean Times Herald. “We hope over the next few days he will continue to be asymptomatic.”
Since he has no symptoms, Watkins said the man was not tested for coronavirus. If he had symptoms like a cough, fever and difficulty breathing, the man would have faced mandatory quarantine.
In addition, county officials investigated whether a St. Bonaventure University professor and five students who attended the CPAC conference in Maryland late last month were exposed to an individual attending who tested positive for COVID-19.
The professor and students could have been exposed at the Conservative Political Action Conference, but health officials ruled that out after interviewing the university staff, Watkins said.
The county Health Department is concerned about local college students returning from spring break who traveled abroad, or who live abroad and returned home to visit.
“We are fielding a number of calls from individuals who think they may have been exposed,” Watkins said. None have reported symptoms of coronavirus or have been tested.
“It will come to a point where we can test anyone who wants to be tested,” Watkins said. For now, physicians are prescribing the test only for individuals who may have been exposed and are exhibiting symptoms.
Watkins said he has assembled a local task force of local health providers, emergency services and others.
“We will continue to be vigilant,” he said.
Allegany County health officials said Monday that four adults in two households have been tested for COVID-19. They are in a self-quarantine. Health officials are interviewing their contacts.
MEANWHILE, Upper Allegheny Health System officials said visitation hours at Olean General and Bradford Regional will be limited to 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.until further notice.
Visitors must be at least 17 years of age.
The visitation hours and age restriction are in effect for all patient care units including obstetrics. Exceptions will be made for those visiting patients receiving end-of-life care.
“These measures are being put in place out of an abundance of caution to protect patients and staff and are part of our overall preparedness plan to defend against COVID-19,” said Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer, Upper Allegheny Health System. “Anyone feeling ill for any reason should not come to the hospital to visit patients.
“If you are coming to be seen in the ED as a patient, and you have a cough, difficulty breathing and a fever, please put a mask on. Masks are provided when you enter the emergency department,” Bagazzoli added. “We will continue to monitor the coronavirus and make changes as necessary to protect patients and staff.”