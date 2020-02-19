The ninth annual Cattaraugus County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner will be held April 8 at the West Valley Fire Hall.
It is sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau and the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Cattaraugus County is home to a vibrant and diverse agricultural industry.
Good communication is essential to developing and maintaining good relationships between farm and non-farm neighbors, according to Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic development, Planning and Tourism.
“This event is a way to bring the County’s farmers and their neighbors together for a night of fellowship and understanding,” Abers said. “It is also be a way for the County’s farmers and businesses to showcase what they have to offer each other.”
The dinner is prepared from all locally grown items from around Cattaraugus County and surrounding areas.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with agricultural related exhibitor displays and appetizers. Dinner will begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by presentation of awards to Farm of the Year, Friend of Agriculture and Conservation Farm of the Year.
Any business that wishes to become a sponsor of the event or exhibitor should contact Deb Miller at 938-2318 or by email at deborahmiller@cattco.org.
Dinner reservations are due no later than March 27, and can be made by contacting Miller. The cost is $20 per person and reservations must be made prior to the event. Also available are Agriculture Advocate Tables, purchase a full table (8 tickets) and be recognized in the event program. There are only 320 tickets available.