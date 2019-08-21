SYRACUSE — The 2019 New York State Fair butter sculpture, revealed Tuesday, depicts two scenes: A grandfather and child dunking cookies in milk and a young couple sharing a milkshake.
The sculpture is entitled “Milk. Love What’s Real.”
This is the fair’s 51st butter sculpture. It will be housed in the Dairy Products Building for the entire fair, which runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 2.
The husband-and-wife team Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, of Conshohoken, Pennsylvania, crafted the roughly 800-pound sculpture in 10 days. Victor and Pelton have created every NYS Fair butter sculpture since 2003.
The butter for the sculpture was sourced from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia. It takes 1,954 gallons of milk to make 800 pounds of butter, or the equivalent of one day’s worth of milk from 287 cows, or 10 months of work from one cow.
New York is the fourth-leading producer of milk in the country, according to the American Dairy Association and dairy is the top agricultural product in New York, accounting for around 47 percent — more than $2.5 billion — of all agricultural products sold statewide.
Guests can post a photo of themselves or others in front of the butter sculpture on Instagram and tag @AmericanDairyNE and use the hashtag #ButterTogether for the chance to win the grand prize: A $500 Amazon gift card, Amazon Echo and free pizza for a year.
After the fair, the butter sculpture will be deconstructed and transported to Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County. There it will be recycled in a methane digester — along with food scraps and cow manure — to create electricity and liquid fertilizer for crops.