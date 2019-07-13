OLEAN — A New York City man has been charged for allegedly selling crack cocaine in Olean.
The Olean Police Department announced Friday that Shaquan I. Meadows, 36, of Queens, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
Olean police said their Street Crimes Unit conducted a controlled purchase of crack cocaine from Meadows while he was in the city of Olean on a previous date.
The case was presented to a Cattaraugus County grand jury by District Attorney Lori Rieman and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Meadows was then arrested and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail in Little Valley. He arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and posted $30,000 bail.