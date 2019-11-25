LATHAM — Several area members of the New York Army National Guard have earned promotions, which were announced this past week.
They are:
• Bradley Hull of Belfast, 827th Engineer Company, promoted to private first class.
• Gavin Barteau of Angelica, 827th Engineer Company, promoted to private.
• Gregory Keefe of South Dayton, Camp Smith Training Site, promoted to sergeant first class.
• Levi Blake of Cuba, Company A, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to private first class.
• Kameron Pettit of Belmont, Company A, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to private first class.
• Robert Button of Portville, Company A, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to sergeant.
• Timothy Jacobson of Little Valley, Troop B, 2-101 Cavalry, promoted to sergeant first class.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.