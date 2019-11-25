LATHAM — Several area members of the New York Army National Guard have earned promotions, which were announced this past week.

They are:

Bradley Hull of Belfast, 827th Engineer Company, promoted to private first class.

Gavin Barteau of Angelica, 827th Engineer Company, promoted to private.

Gregory Keefe of South Dayton, Camp Smith Training Site, promoted to sergeant first class.

Levi Blake of Cuba, Company A, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to private first class.

Kameron Pettit of Belmont, Company A, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to private first class.

Robert Button of Portville, Company A, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to sergeant.

Timothy Jacobson of Little Valley, Troop B, 2-101 Cavalry, promoted to sergeant first class.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...