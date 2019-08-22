ALBANY (TNS) — Have you ever filled your bird feeder only to have the food devoured by hungry deer? Under new proposed regulations, that could prompt a written warning from Department of Environmental Conservation officers and if you do it again, you could get a ticket.
That’s not to say that bird feeders are being banned or even that they are bad. But the proposed change is one of many measures the state is taking to protect against chronic wasting disease (CWD) that is decimating deer populations in some states, but not yet in New York.
The new regulations are mostly aimed at hunters rather than bird-feeding homeowners. And they aim to prevent people from bringing in whole deer, elk or moose carcasses from out of state for fear that they could be CWD carriers.
“CWD poses a real and substantial threat to deer, elk, and moose populations across North America, and we take that risk seriously in New York,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in releasing the new proposed rules.
THE RULES ARE also being proposed by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
CWD is a fatal nervous-system disease that affects deer, elk and moose. It is believed to be caused by mis-folded proteins called prions. The prions attack their victims’ brains causing lesions and holes, and the animals stop eating, causing an emaciated appearance. It has no cure and can be spread among the hoofed mammals in the cervidae, or deer, family by contact with a victim’s bodily fluid or ingestion of contaminated food or water.
Notably, the prions can survive for years in soil and animals can become carriers before they have symptoms.
“It’s really a unique infectious agent,” said Krysten Schuler, a wildlife disease ecologist at Cornell University’s veterinary school.
She added that New York has so far avoided outbreaks in its deer population ever since several animals with the disease were found back in 2005.
THAT LED TO A BAN on importing deer from out of state for deer farms. But as the illness is cropping up in other states such as Wisconsin and Colorado, and in Canada, wildlife and agriculture experts are once again on the alert.
“We really don’t want to get it again,” said Schuler, who explained that “more states keep getting added to the list,” with Pennsylvania and Quebec being the most recent hot spots.
Hopefully, the new proposed regulations are coming in time.
They were originally proposed by DEC and Ag and Market in 2018 but weren’t finalized until the summer, said Dave Colavito, a member and former board member of Back Country Hunters and Anglers, which promotes hunting and fishing.
“Deer obviously don’t recognize state borders,” Colavito said.
Other future regulations may include banning urine-based deer scents, since the prions can be carried in urine and feces.
FOR NON-HUNTERS, the most obvious impacts may be on bird feeders where people will be discouraged from using them if deer congregate around them and if there is concern about a CWD outbreak.
“If you are putting seed in your bird feeder and if you are in a particular area where deer are coming to your bird feeder for a particular purpose and if an ECO (environmental conservation officer) comes to your location they could cause you to stop,” Colavito said.
CWD is double threat not only because there is no cure, but there are no ways to test a live animal in the field, other than to observe its behavior. And the CWD prions can withstand high temperatures as well as cleaning agents like bleach, said Colavito. “They are highly resistant,” he said.