New Seneca museum to celebrate first anniversary Sunday

SALAMANCA — The Onöhsagwë:de’ Culture Center, the new home of the Seneca Iroquois National Museum, will celebrate its first anniversary Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A new exhibit, “Indian Ink,” will be unveiled that day at the museum, located at 82 West Hetzel St. off the Broad Street Extention.
Also part of the celebration, the Seneca Nation will strengthen its relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) through special nation-to-nation repatriation of two Cherokee Booger masks.
At this time of celebration, the museum also welcomes its new director, Joe Stahlman, who assumed the role July 1. According to Stahlman, the exhibit, “Indian Ink: Iroquois and the Art of Tattoos,” looks back on the meaning and methods associated with historical tattooing as self-expression, cultural philosophy, Indigenous Identity, political stance and personal statement.
Promotion Manager Jennifer Jimerson said the exhibit is in conjunction with the Iroquois Indian Museum.
“We had taken pictures of area Natives who have Iroquois and Haudenosaunee tattoos on them,” she said. “The exhibit is about the tattoos and how the designs originated back then, in the early 1700s and 1800s.”
Mike Galban, current curator and interpretive program assistant for the Seneca Arts Culture Center at Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor, will be speaking on his interest in tattoos and their significance of the Haudenosaunee people.
During the day, an Indigenous Tattoo Contest will be open to the public. Anyone having ink representing a Native theme will be judged and prizes will be awarded.
Concerning the repatriation of the Booger masks, museum staff came across two ceremonial masks in their collection that was suspected to have come from the EBCI. They were determined to be Booger masks, as confirmed by Bo Taylor, former director of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian.
Stahlman, highlighting the significance of this moment, said, “Repatriation from Native nation to Native nation is uncommon. It typically occurs between university, state, federal or any institution receiving federal funds and the Native nation where the cultural items originated. We are very pleased to be able to host a delegation from the EBCI and offer this as part of our cultural center’s anniversary celebration.”
The Museum of the Cherokee Indians, the official repository of historical and cultural Cherokee artifacts, has agreed to house the masks in their archives. Plans regarding long-term storage and display will be coordinated with museum staff and Cherokee cultural leaders and elders.
“The Museum of the Cherokee Indians is honored to be able to house these important cultural artifacts on behalf of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Protecting and preserving relics such as this is the main mission of the Museum of the Cherokee Indians,” said Dawn Arneach, Museum of the Cherokee Indians acting director.
At noon, museum officials will be putting items of today into a time capsule to be sealed and opened in 50 years.
In June, Rich Hamell of Rush, respected wampum belt reproduction maker, gifted the museum a one-of-a-kind Code Talker wampum belt. The belt features Morse code with the words stating “First Nations Code Talkers,” as well as the four major foreign wars in Morse code. This piece is currently on display at the museum and was also a part of the Veterans’ Powwow Grand Entry on July 20.
A retired professor from Monroe Community College’s department of geosciences, Hamell’s interest in the Haudenosaunee history led him to reproduce the Wampum belt, which was used as gifts and to bond treaties.
He recently presented the museum with the “1st Nations Code Talker Belt,” to honor Native men and woman as they used their native language to send messages during war times.
Hamell and his display of belts will be at the museum during the museum’s anniversary celebration.
The “Creation Story” will be interpreted through dance at the Skywoman Iroquois Dance Theater from 4 to 5 p.m. The performance is weather permitting. Tickets are $5.
The museum staff will be collecting material for an upcoming exhibit. If anyone has any photos, accounts or information from the tax protests in 1990, please bring them in to be considered for the upcoming exhibit.
New hours of operation are Monday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; and Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Schedule of events
10 a.m.: unveiling of the new exhibit, “Indian Ink” (in conjunction with the Iroquois Indian Museum, Howes Cave.)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Rich Hamell will show his wampum belt reproductions.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: art and vendors on site
Noon: Time Capsule Ceremony
1-2 p.m.: Michael Galban, presentation on the History of Tattoos
2-3 p.m.: Best Indigenous Tattoo Contest. Come show off your ink! (Prizes awarded will be Tattoo Gift Certificates to get inked by “Iron Horse Mike Taylor.”)
4-5 p.m.: “The Iroquois Creation Story” amphitheater performance, weather permitting. Tickets, $5.