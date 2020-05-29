OLEAN — The North End will play host to a socially-distanced celebration for New Life Christian School seniors this weekend.
The public has been invited to drive by New Life Christian, at the corner of North Union Street and West Forest Avenue, between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday, to help the seven seniors at the nondenominational private school celebrate their accomplishments. Normal operations have ended for the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Please come out and support our seniors and cheer them along as they face their next chapter of life,” said Principal Dr. Sarah Hutter. “We encourage the entire community to drive by, honk, wave, and even, if they so choose, decorate their cars in honor of our dearly loved 2020 seniors.”
Hutter added that the ceremony will not serve as a formal graduation ceremony, and that students at other schools, friends, families and neighbors are invited to participate in the festive drive-by.
Graduates this year include Chunsun Lei, Gabriel Lucena, Evan Lyu, Lindsay Morris, Maame Ohemeng, Nana Oheneng and Enbo Qiao.
The school, which moved to the former North Hill Elementary building in September 2007, marks its 41st year in 2020. To date, students have come from more than 15 countries to learn at the school.