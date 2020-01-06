NEW YORK — The start of the new year brings with it new laws that are sure to impact the day-to-day lives of New York state residents.
Cash bail has been eliminated for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Real ID deadlines are looming large. Plastic bags will be banned in March. Paid family leave is available in an increased capacity.
Teens can now pre-register to vote at 16 or 17 years old. Mental health and addiction coverage has been expanded.
Here’s a look at several new laws that will affect the state in 2020:
As of Jan. 1, cash bail has been eliminated for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, including most drug offenses, in the state of New York. The reforms were passed as part of the state budget in April.
Under the law, bail has been eliminated for all misdemeanor charges, with the exceptions of sex offenses and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection in a domestic violence case.
Bail and pretrial detention are also scrapped for nearly all nonviolent felonies, with the exceptions being witness intimation or tampering, murder conspiracy, contempt charges involving domestic violence and some offenses against children, sex charges and terrorism-related offenses.
In cases where there’s a risk of flight, judges can set a number of conditions upon a defendant’s release, including electronic monitoring for 60 days with an option to renew, supervised release, travel restrictions or limitations on weapon possession during the pretrial phase.
Bail and detention will still be permitted for virtually all violent felonies, except specific sub-sections of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.
According to the Center for Court Innovation, only 10% of the nearly 205,000 criminal cases arraigned in the five boroughs in 2018 would have been eligible for bail under the new law. That means the vast majority of defendants would have been released pending the disposition of their case.
Republican lawmakers in Albany have been highly-critical of the reforms, voicing public safety concerns regarding the release of the alleged criminals. Proponents say fewer poor residents will spend time in jail because they can’t afford bail, while proponents also argue that law enforcement officials have overreacted to the reforms.
REAL ID
New Yorkers now have less than 9 months to acquire a new form of identification if they plan on catching any domestic flights.
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the federal government will require those boarding domestic flights to carry a driver’s license or other identification card that is Real ID compliant.
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offers residents two options for Real ID licenses: a standard Real ID or an Enhanced ID.
Both the Real ID and Enhanced ID will allow travelers to board domestic flights and enter some federal buildings.
However, Enhanced ID’s will also allow residents to cross United States land and sea borders from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean countries, without the need for a passport.
Enhanced ID’s do not authorize air travel between these countries, strictly land and sea travel. Passports are still required for all international flights.
Real ID’s are marked with a star logo in the top-right corner, with Enhanced ID’s featuring a banner that reads “Enhanced,” along with an American flag in the bottom-right corner.
Standard ID cards, which are still valid for all other purposes outside of domestic flights and entering federal buildings, now feature the phrase “Not For Federal Purposes” in the top-right corner.
Those who wish to obtain a Real ID must go to a DMV office. You cannot get a Real ID online, by phone, or through mail.
There is no additional cost to get a Real ID. However, all normal transaction fees still apply. An Enhanced ID will cost an extra $30, in addition to the normal transaction fees.
Valid U.S. Passports are already Real ID compliant and can continue to be used to board flights.
PLASTIC BAG BAN
Beginning March 1, stores around the state will be banned from giving customers most single-use plastic bags.
As part of the ban, counties and cities will be able to opt into charging a 5 cent fee on paper bags, with 2 cents going to local governments and 3 cents going toward the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.
PAID FAMILY LEAVE
New York’s Paid Family Leave program, first signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2016, has again expanded to offer additional time off at a higher pay rate. Benefits for the program are being phased in over the course of four years, with the final increase taking effect in 2021.
During 2020, New Yorkers can take up to 10 weeks of Paid Family Leave and receive 60% of their average weekly wage, capped at 60% of the New York State Average Weekly Wage.
Starting 2021, New Yorkers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of leave, and receive 67% of their average weekly wage, capped at 67% of the New York State Average Weekly Wage.
Leave can be taken all at once or in full-day increments. You may take the maximum time-off benefit in any given 52-week period. The 52-week clock starts on the first day you take Paid Family Leave.
VOTER REGISTRATION FOR TEENS
Beginning this year, 16- and 17-year-old New Yorkers can pre-register to vote by filling out the voter registration document online or at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Those looking to pre-register will need to provide documents verifying their identity, residence and citizenship, and will not be eligible to actually cast a vote until after their 18th birthday.
MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION COVERAGE
As of Jan. 1, health insurers in New York are required to limit co-pays or coinsurance for outpatient mental health treatment and treatment for addiction.
“Every New Yorker deserves equal and affordable access to high quality health care, especially when it comes to mental health and addiction treatment services,” said Cuomo. “These new measures will help ensure people get the help they need and break down some of the most common barriers to treatment by limiting co-pays and educating consumers about the options available to them.”
The new law also prohibits preauthorization or concurrent review during the first four weeks of inpatient or outpatient treatment for addiction.