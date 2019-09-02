New exhibit now open at Salamanca historical museum

SALAMANCA — Dr. Gail Thompson has created a new exhibit at the Salamanca Area Historical Society Museum to celebrate the numerous creative works of local artists and published authors, both past and present.
Literary offerings can be found from the pen of Michael C. Donovan in “1941 Historical Review of Cattaraugus County” and Candy Kyler Brown in “What I Never Told You: A Daughter Traces the Wartime Imprisonment of Her Father.”
Paintings on display include cityscapes created by H.A. Wilson (1943) and present, well-known Salamanca resident Stan Carlson, who concentrates on carefully detailed renderings of local railroad history.
“The entire exhibit is sure to hold surprises for all visitors to the museum,” Thompson said.
Visitors may also be pleased to know that some of the literary works on display are available in limited quantities for purchase at the museum.
The Salamanca Area Historical Society Museum is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by special appointment. Call 945-2946 for more information.