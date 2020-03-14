Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday night announced that three people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Erie County — the first reported cases there.
The Buffalo News reports that Erie County health officials confirmed the results, but neither local nor state health officials would give additional details about the three cases.
Saturday's news about the Erie County cases comes on a day when more cases were reported in Central New York and the Rochester area.
The tests of the Erie County residents were performed by the Erie County Public Health Lab and completed late Saturday afternoon, the News reports.
Erie County Department of Health epidemiologists "are working to identify the close contacts of these individuals and to place those close contacts in mandatory quarantine to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms," the Erie County Health Department said in a statement issued Saturday night.
Also late Saturday, it was reported that two members of the State Assembly — Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, both Brooklyn Democrats — have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. "All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone."
Additionally, Heastie said, out of an abundance of caution we are closing the Capitol to visitors effective Sunday.