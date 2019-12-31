OLEAN — By the age of 8, Xiomara Wallace had become a “fixture” at the Olean Public Library with regular visits with her dad to pick out books, participate in crafts and read to the resident therapy dogs at the 134 N. Second St. facility.
Consequently, when little Xiomara died in August from a congenital heart ailment, the library staff wanted to pay special tribute to their young friend by purchasing a little chair and ottoman in her memory for the children’s area of the library.
“She loved the library, she went to every program,” Michelle LaVoie, library director, said of Xiomara. “One of her most beloved things was to read to our therapy dogs (Zena and Haley), it was so cute. She’d bring in her own little stuffed (toy) black lab and set it on top of the black lab therapy dog.”
LaVoie said the staff was saddened and shocked when Xiomara died, as many didn’t know the child who “exuded joy and happiness and brought a smile to everyone she met” had a serious health issue. It was noted in Xiomara’s obituary that her mother had died from the same heart ailment. Xiomara had been a student at Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean.
LaVoie said the staff wanted to do something special in memory of Xiomara and after brainstorming decided to take up a collection among themselves to purchase an item to place in the library.
“It was interesting because the first idea was a bench and when we contacted the company, they felt so sad when they heard the story that they donated it,” LaVoie shared. “Then we decided that what we would purchase as the staff was the little chair with the footrest.”
The bench, which should arrive in a couple of months, and the chair, which arrived in December, both will have plaques in tribute to Xiomara.
LaVoie said Xiomara’s father was appreciative of the memorials to his daughter.
“He still comes in, he’s such a nice man,” LaVoie added. “He likes to be here because it makes him think of her.”