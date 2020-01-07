ALLEGANY — It was an evening of pride for the family of Allegany Police Chris Baker during Monday’s Meet and Greet session prior to the village of Allegany meeting at the municipal building on East Main Street.
The event was attended by several Allegany police officers and village trustees.
Baker, who was recently named police chief, began working with the Allegany Police Department in 1985. In ensuing years, he left the village department to work in law enforcement in the communities of Cuba, Wellsville and Arcade. He was recruited in 1988 to work with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in drug enforcement.
After he retired from the sheriff’s office in 2007, he began working for the county’s Emergency Services Department, and the Allegany Police Department under former Allegany Police Chief Dominic Papasergi, who is now retired.
Baker has remained with the Allegany Village Police ever since then and served as a sergeant until he was promoted to chief’s part-time position this past fall. He continues on in his position as director of the Cattaraugus County Emergency Services Department and county fire coordinator, as well.
Mayor Greg Pearl said he has known Baker a number of years and is pleased to have a new police chief who came up through the ranks.
“I think I met (Baker) the first time when he worked here way back in the day,” Pearl recalled.
Baker’s wife, Tammy Baker, was at the Meet and Greet session, and said the family was “pretty excited” about her husband’s promotion to the chief’s position.
“This is so nice,” Tammy Baker said. “This is always something that has been in his heart to do.”
She said their two sons, Justin and Taylor, live outside of the region and were not able to make it to their father’s session.
The chief’s mother, Mary Ann Baker Fairbanks, said she, too, is proud of her son and his achievements.
“He was always so scheduled as a kid,” Baker Fairbanks remembered. “And he’s very strong, he’s just like his dad.”
She was referring to Baker’s father, the late Lyman Baker, who was the longtime Portville police chief up until his death 25 years ago. Baker has attributed his choice to enter law enforcement — and remain in the career — to his dad’s devotion to the job.
“He acts so much like Lyman, it’s amazing,” Baker Fairbanks continued in her comments about her son. “He’s also a good friend.”