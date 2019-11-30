Portville Central School graduate and U.S. Army veteran Sara Hillyard will serve as the Allegany County coordinator of a support program that helps veterans deal with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.
Hillyard’s appointment was announced by Arthur G. Austin Jr., a retired U.S. Army brigadier general who lives in Cuba and a supporter of the program.
Hillyard joins with Jessica Wilson, who opened the program as coordinator for both counties this past spring, leading the Allegany/Cattaraugus County Veteran Peer to Peer Program.
“Sara will be a great addition to the Dwyer program, which is designed to help veterans meet with other veterans in a secure, comfortable atmosphere,” Austin said. “I welcome and support her efforts as a new valued addition to our community.”
After high school, Hillyard completed basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and went on to complete advanced training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where she was trained as a chemical operation specialist. Her many duties included being stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas with the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery, and Fort Hood in Texas with the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment. She deployed to Contingency Operating Station Kalsu in Iraq in 2010 for Operation New Dawn.
Hillyard has an associate’s degree in human services from Jamestown Community College and a bachelor’s degree in human services from Empire State College. She participated in the Fort Hood Boxing tournament program with the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment and now lives in Western New York with her husband Jaryd and their two sons. She plans to continue her education in business at St. Bonaventure University’s master’s degree program.
The program, named for Pfc. Joseph Patrick Dwyer, who was a medic in the Army, was launched in 2012-13 as a support program bringing veterans together in social settings and events to assist in dealing with PTSD and brain trauma. Dwyer, who succumbed to effects of PTSD after leaving the service, became famous after a photograph of him carrying an Iraqi boy out of a battle zone was published internationally.
The program was created by Lee Zeldin, now a Republican congressman from Suffolk County, during his time serving in the New York State Senate, in honor of Dwyer, who was from Mount Sinai. Zeldin served as a major in the Army as well.
A year ago this week, state Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean, secured a $135,000 grant in the state budget to create a Cattaraugus County branch of the program, which is operated under the umbrella of Directions in Independent Living Inc.
For more information, call 307-8548 ext. 8829.