LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers will review proposed municipal contracts for snow and ice control for the 2019-20 winter season.
The County Legislature’s Public Works and Finance committees will look at the proposed contract covering the towns of Salamanca and Allegany and the village of Cattaraugus.
Committee Chairman Vergilio “Dick” Giardini, D-Allegany, and Vice Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, are sponsors. Additional contracts may be negotiated with other municipalities.
The Town of Allegany will plow and salt 2 miles of county road at $4,733 a mile, or $9,466 for the season. The Town of Salamanca and Village of Cattaraugus will each receive $4,259 for plowing 0.90 of a mile of county road.
Legislator Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda, chairman of the County Operations/Public Safety Committee, is sponsor of a resolution to contract with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for housing Cattaraugus County prisoners at $80 a day. The one-year contract is retroactive to June 1 and will expire May 31, 2020.
The agreement is based on available space. Cattaraugus County will pay medical costs of inmates housed at the Chautauqua County Jail at Mayville.
Also on the agenda is the purchase by the county Health Department of a lead paint analyzer for $15,480. A new action level for the presence of lead in youths blood has been adopted by the state Health Department which will require additional testing and consultation.
A new two-year contract for $431,091 with New York State Industries for the Disabled for cleaning services at the Olean Office Facility is also being proposed by Giardini and Helmich.
County Legislature committees meet to discuss these and other resolutions beginning at 4 p.m. today.