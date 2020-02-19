OLEAN — The children’s hand-crafted mugs were tall and tubular and short and thick during Tuesday’s Winter Break Clay Camp for kids at the Tri-County Arts Council studio on West State Street.
The event was open to “new artists” or children ages 4 to 7, and older children, or young artists, ages 7 to 11, under the direction of Natalie Sacchitella, education and exhibition coordinator for the Arts Council.
Sacchitella, who also teaches creative clay and beginners’ drawing class for adults, said the sessions have been doing quite well in the organization’s new, larger Olean location.
“We made clay masks this week and used our faces as molds,” Sacchitella explained. The younger class also made bowls from molds, which will be followed by a class for making plates from wooden blocks that serve as molds.
Sacchitella said the items created during the first few days of class will be fired in a kiln and glazed. They will then be painted and decorated by the children at the end of the week.
When their projects are completed, some of the children said they plan to give some of the items away as presents.
“I’m giving my cup to my dad, it’s a surprise,” shared one little girl.
Another student, Jenna Goodling of Olean, said she has never made pottery before.
“I use mud a lot so this is kind of the same,” Jenna commented. “But I don’t really shape things with mud, I just make mud pies.”
Emma Anderson of Olean said she likes the class because of the “different things” they have made from clay during the week.
“Last time I did this, we made more trinkety stuff, this time we’re making bigger stuff,” she observed. “The last class I did was when they were in the smaller space (in Allegany.) And when I wait for my parents now, it’s nice to go and look at the artwork” in the gallery.
Laurie Oliver, executive assistant director, said the Arts Council has a number of activities planned for the organization in the upcoming months.
Of particular importance is the Celebration of the Arts fundraiser for the Arts Council from 6 to 10 p.m. April 25 at the Woodside Tavern on the Range. The event will include a three-course meal, open bar, live music by the Sticktights, various raffles and silent auctions. Also planned are a wine and whiskey pull as well as the presentations of the 2020 Arts and Cultural Awards.
“We want people to know that (the fundraiser) is how we can keep more of these family activities happening” at the Arts Council, Oliver said.
To purchase tickets for the event, visit the website www.myartscouncil.netcelebration-of-the-arts or call the Arts Council at 372-7455.