The I Love New York Fall Foliage Report shows much of the Chautauqua-Allegany region at “70% to 80% color change and peak foliage with orange and red leaves of above-average brilliance.”
While the winds gusted between 35 and 40 mph Thursday, they’re going to diminish today and through the weekend, according to Kirk Apffel, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
“The worst of the wind is over now,” Apffel said Thursday evening. “There will be light winds on Saturday and 5 to 10 mph Sunday.” That will help keep the remaining leaves on the trees for a while.
The leaves on the trees in Allegany State Park will be just-past-peak stage this weekend, according to Cattaragus County observers for I Love New York. “Leaves are still yellow and orange and the oaks are just starting to change color.”
Chautauqua County observers report that leaf-peepers can expect “near-peak to peak foliage with average-to-bright gold, red, orange, yellow and green leaves.”
It will be a perfect time to go for a drive and see the fall foliage, as Apffel reports that temperatures will gradually get warmer.
While the temperature will only be in the upper-40s today, they are expected to reach the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday and with the “fair amount of sunshine” Apffel reports we’ll get, it’s likely to feel even warmer.