OLEAN — Olean High School students decided to try something new this year in place of the traditional homecoming court, with a ballot-winning king and queen, when they held a two-day competition for the Mr. OHS and Ms. OHS titles.
As it turns out, the competition, which had six boys and six girls compete in a number of fun games, was a success and enjoyed by all, said Matthew Perry, who serves as co-advisor with Carrie Peters for the Student Activities Council.
Perry said the winners, Samantha Thomas and Henry Scanlon, both of the class of 2020, were named after the competition and in conjunction with the school’s homecoming game and dance this past weekend.
“We moved away from king and queen due to declining interest from the student body,” Perry explained. “This is the first time we ran this event.”
He said the 12 students competed in several events as a part of this year’s assembly to win the title. The events were a scooter race, an egg race, a blindfolded cotton ball catch, musical chairs and a vote during the homecoming dance.
“For each event, students gained points (toward) their grand total,” Perry said. “Henry and Samantha gathered the most points between the two days.”
Perry said that while the students came up with the idea for the competition independently, they reviewed the Minute to Win It games on the internet for potential games they could play.
“I hope next year’s group wants to do the same as it was more engaging for the students,” Perry said of the event.