ALLEGANY — For the past 14 years, James Hitchcock has been a presence at the Allegany Town Hall as a town board member.
As a result, Hitchcock’s familiarity with the town staff and community has made his transition from board member to newly elected supervisor an easy one for all involved. In November, Hitchcock won the two-year supervisor seat on the Republican, Conservative and Independence ticket against Darla B. Busan, who was endorsed by the Democratic and Working Families parties.
This week, Hitchcock spoke of his hopes and goals for the position and the community he has lived in his entire life. He said that as the supervisor’s position is part-time, he will continue to do some work for the Olean Credit Union as an appraiser.
“With two things going here at once, (the appraisal work) will gradually fade away, I hope,” Hitchcock said. “We’ll see what happens … I think this could almost be a full-time job” as supervisor.
Hitchcock said there are several things he’d like to accomplish in the two years allotted to the position.
“A couple of things we got started and finally got done (stemmed from) needing a generator over at the Allegany Senior Center and highway garage,” he explained. “The (Allegheny River) kind of separates the community a little bit and we always felt if there was an emergency, we needed to have a place for people to go and at least stay warm” on that side of town.
He said a state grant for the $50,000 generator project was finally approved. Preliminary plans for its acquisition and future installation will soon be drawn up.
Hitchcock said another grant was recently awarded for the renovation of the century-old town hall, which is in need of upgrades to make it handicapped-accessible. Electrical and plumbing upgrades are also needed in the building.
“I got the grant (submitted) last year and Bob Parker helped me with some of it,” Hitchcock said of his fellow board member. “We got a Community Development Block Grant for $287,000.”
He said the funds will likely be available for the start of that project by the fall.
“My next big push will be to get something done with the highway garage itself, because that’s probably 50 years old,” he continued. “It needs some exterior work and some interior renovation of sorts.”
Hitchcock said he hopes to research additional grants that would be available for community projects.
On another topic, Hitchcock said the senior center has been made available to residents of the Four Mile Road and West Branch Road areas to look into concerns with oil-well drilling in that valley.
In November, a house on West Branch Road owned by Ron and Betty Jo Volz exploded, leveling the structure. While there were no injuries, as the family wasn’t at home, the incident has caused concern for nearby residents who fear the explosion could be the result of recent oil well drilling in the valley by Dimes Energy.
As the town hall has been filled with concerned residents the past couple of meetings, Hitchcock offered the senior center to provide more space for the gatherings.
Staff who weighed in on Hitchcock’s new post included Diana Piccioli, town comptroller.
“I’ve been working with him for five years,” Piccioli said, noting she is pleased with her new boss. “He’s always willing to help whoever needs it.”