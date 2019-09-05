A group of influential lay Catholics in Western New York is calling on Bishop Richard J. Malone to resign immediately.
Members of the organizing committee of the Movement to Restore Trust in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo urged the embattled bishop to step down as the diocese reels over sexual misconduct scandals.
"Our decision to ask Bishop Malone to resign was not made lightly and as we have pointed out in the past, the sex abuse scandal in the diocese dates back several decades, long before Bishop Malone arrived here," the group's statement reads. "But it is also true that he has not handled current cases properly and as a result, there is a substantial risk of harm to the diocese and the good works that the Church does in this region."
MRT is the independent organization of concerned Catholics, formed in 2018 to help lead a movement to restore trust and confidence in the Church in the wake of public disclosures about the diocese’s handling of clergy sex abuse cases. In the past nine months, MRT has hosted symposia and coordinated the production of a 68-page report detailing its blueprint for reform.
MRT organized a listening session in July in Olean, one that Malone was quoted as calling “the most powerful” yet. The bishop, who has resisted calls that he step down, spoke to and listened to Olean-area parishioners for two hours June 29 at Archbishop Walsh Academy as part of his listening sessions about the clergy sexual abuse crisis. While media was not permitted in the session, MRT posted its own notes from the session on its website.
According to the notes, Malone apologized to a mother whose son was abused by a priest, said he could have done better but did not, and promised to continue to change the diocese’s leadership culture.
“Of the four listening sessions I have attended, all designed for me to listen to the parishioners, this is the most powerful,” Malone was quoted as saying.
On Thursday, MRT stated: "We had embarked upon our work with the hope that we could be a catalyst for reform and the restoration of trust of the faithful in the diocese. While we have made some progress toward that goal by working with Bishop Malone and the Joint Implementation Team, recent events and disclosures have led us to conclude that the diocese is at a critical point and that further progress is not possible.
"We believe that continuing to press forward under these circumstances jeopardizes MRT’s comprehensive reform agenda and compromises our ability to be agents for positive change."
MRT wants the Vatican to appoint a temporary diocesan administrator, a priest with no ties to the Diocese of Buffalo, while it considers the appointment of a permanent bishop. The group says it will make its wishes known to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York and metropolitan for the Ecclesiastical Province of New York, which includes all eight Catholic dioceses in the state, and to the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre.
The MRT statement continues:
"Our goal remains justice and healing for the victims of sex abuse and the restoration of trust in Christ’s Church. In order for our Church to move forward, and for the good of the diocese, the time has come for new leadership — leadership committed to openness, transparency, and co-responsibility with the laity.
"We look forward to developing a rapport with the next spiritual leader of the Buffalo Diocese in order to get the process of reform back on track as soon as possible. The MRT report contains very rich material that provides a roadmap for the next leader of this diocese.
"At this time, we are formally pulling back from all of our commitments with the diocese until the bishop resigns. For that reason, MRT will not be participating in the next diocesan Listening Session scheduled for Sept. 11."
On Wednesday, Malone remained defiant over calls to resign after his former secretary secretly recorded him discussing a priest's alleged sexual harassment of a seminarian and fretting about his own future.
It is the second time that a key member of the Malone's staff has gone public with concerns about his handling of reports of clergy misconduct.
Malone responded during a news conference Wednesday, telling reporters that while the Rev. Ryszard Biernat's decision to record confidential conversations was disappointing, he believes most of the Catholics and priests he leads still support him.
"If I felt like a majority of my clergy felt I could no longer properly lead the diocese with them ... then I'd have to re-think my commitment," he said.
Biernat told WKBW-TV that he was troubled that Malone had allowed a priest whom the bishop referred to as "sick" to stay in ministry for months following a seminarian's complaints that the priest had made unwanted advances and became vindictive after being rejected. The recordings show Malone and others worried about the priest's state of mind and potential impact on people. Parishioners were not told of the allegations.
"It's not only that they kept it from the people but Bishop Malone put people in danger," Biernat told WKBW.
Malone said he first directed the priest to undergo a behavioral assessment and then suspended him after he failed twice to go. In a statement earlier this week, the diocese said it has never received any allegation that the priest engaged in sexual contact with any child or adult and that the public was never at risk.
Last year, Malone's aide Siobhan O'Connor quit her job and released internal diocesan documents related to the bishop's handling of misconduct allegations against two other priests.
Allegations of widespread clergy abuse of children dating back decades are under investigation in more than dozen states, including New York, where the state's passage of the Child Victims Act earlier this year opened a one-year window for the filing of abuse claims that otherwise would have been too old to pursue.
In its statement, the diocese said Malone recently told Biernat to take a personal leave of absence as the seminarian's allegations were gaining public attention. He said that a letter Biernat had written to the seminarian had the potential to embarrass Biernat and the diocese.
Biernat and the seminarian said the letter reflected a friendship, WKBW reported, but Malone worried on the recording that the situation would hurt his credibility.
"It sounds like a soap opera. It sounds like a love triangle," Malone said to Biernat "... And you know what the media can do with that."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)