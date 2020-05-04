ALLEGANY — Mothers who reside at the Field of Dreams facility in Allegany will get a show of love on wheels when their children, relatives and friends treat them to a parade of vehicles from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, also known as Mother’s Day.
Jessica Paprocki, activities director at Field of Dreams, said staff at the 3260 N. 7th St., facility came up with the plan during an administrative staff meeting.
“We were talking about different ideas to make Mother’s Day special for the ladies here,” Paprocki said. “During casual conversation we were talking about the birthday parades going on and social distancing (due to the pandemic) and I thought of how cool that would be if we had a Mother’s Day parade. It just kind of grew from there.”
Paprocki said participants are encouraged to sign up for the event to provide a head count for the organizers. Participants are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles to provide more of a show for the residents.
“What we’re anticipating doing is we’re going to have the Field of Dreams van at the entrance across the road from the facility at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery,” she explained. “That way they can drive through from the opposite end and they’ll be able to drive (past the residents) all together in one big line and a full parade. If we’re able to get a head count on vehicles, it would be easier so we know we’re not missing anybody or know if somebody is running late.”
Paprocki said staff members and community residents are also welcome to participate.
“It can be folks from the area who just want to put a smile on somebody’s face and do something fun to get the spirits up in the area,” she explained. “We want to do it for not just the families (of the residents) but for everyone in the neighborhood.”
Paprocki said residents of Field of Dreams are looking forward to the event and excited to “see some familiar faces.”
She said organizers expect to set up chairs for the residents on the sidewalk in front of the facility.
They also plan to set up tents for the residents to sit under, if needed, in the event of rain.
“We’re praying that the weather holds up for us,” she concluded.
For more information on the parade or to sign up, contact Paprocki or Kelly Carlson at 543-4200 or send emails to jpaprocki@tanglewoodfieldofdreams.com.