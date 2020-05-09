OLEAN — When Dan Spring picked up the phone at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and Nursery earlier this week, the voice on the other end told him something that would bring tears to his eyes.
The caller was Lynn Anzivine of The Pink Pumpkin Project, who said the nonprofit organization was purchasing 71 hanging plants from the business just in time for Mother’s Day. The plants were to be given to women, many of them mothers, to lift their spirits in their battle against, or survival with breast cancer.
Pink Pumpkin was founded by Anzivine several years ago to provide financial and emotional support to area women, and men, with breast cancer.
Spring, longtime manager at Pleasant Valley, said he was touched by the gift provided to the women and by the fact that Anzivine reached out to the greenhouse to help out the business, which had been closed until last week because of the pandemic.
“She really brought tears to my eyes because we weren’t open for Easter and we were only deemed essential last week, so we were able to open last week,” Spring said. “When she called she said, ‘Dan, for how much you do for everybody, we really want to give back to you’” and the business.
Spring said the flowers have been picked up at the business, owned by Dan Evans, by the survivors, or their relatives and friends.
“This really got to me today,” Spring said of the women stopping by the business Thursday for their flowers. “Especially today (in the midst of the pandemic), some of the women can’t leave the house … and some can’t be around family members and that breaks my heart.”
One of the recipients of the flowers was Cindy Pikulski of Allegany, who said she was also pleased by Anzivine’s thoughtfulness.
“She always does something special for us and we’re just really grateful for what she does,” Pikulski said.
Pikulski said that as a four-year survivor of breast cancer, and a mother, she is not only pleased by the gift, but her family is, too.
“I’m actually picking up (an additional) plant for another girl who is going through treatment right now,” Pikulski added.
Anzivine said Pink Pumpkin decided to purchase the plants as the non-profit organization wasn’t able to provide the annual “High Tea” in May for participants due to the pandemic. The event had been held at Union Tea Cafe in Olean the past four years.
Anzivine said the women learned of the gift through Pink Pumpkin’s private Facebook page, where they signed up to receive a basket from the greenhouse.
“They seem so happy about this,” Anzivine said of the recipients.
“They received a beautiful hanging basket with a tag made by committee member, Amy Peterson, telling them we love and miss them and we will be together again, soon.
“This was able to not only lift up our fighters and survivors, but also helps a local business that always gives back to so many,” she added.
Anzivine noted the organization continues to provide help to women in support groups via social media, but the method is not as meaningful at times.
“You can’t always get six people together on a Zoom call and really have support,” she said in explaining why activities such as the flower giveaway at Pleasant Valley are so important.
“Everyone is facing this on a different level and we are trying to adapt as a project ourselves.”
Anzivine said the organization’s donations are down, but they continue to receive requests to help those fighting breast cancer. She did note the organization received $1,200 in donations last Tuesday during the #GivingTuesdayNow fund drive, which will really help.
“Our 5K Run/Walk, scheduled for September. had to have adjustments as well,” she remarked. “It will now be a 100% virtual run/walk. All that information will be provided on our Facebook page and website by the end of May.”
For more information on Pink Pumpkin, visit the website www.thepinkpumpkinproject.org.
