OLEAN — More upgrades are on the way at the city’s wastewater facilities following a discharge into the Allegheny River earlier this month.
“A dry discharge is what we’re calling it,” said DPW Director Bob Ring, noting that the discharge had nothing to do with rainfall or high flow events — the typical cause of discharges into the river, which also involve far higher rates of flow. “That was the first one in 15 years.
“Our ultimate goal is zero discharges,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll eliminate completely these possibilities, or at least minimize them.”
On Aug. 7, it was reported that around 330,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into the Allegheny River for almost a day from the city’s Fourth Street pump station. A brief power outage the day before caused the pump to go off-line, but the radio system informing the city’s Department of Public Works was disabled.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation sent the city a letter requesting a plan on how to handle the situation moving forward. Ring said the letter came from the same officials who worked with the city on two consent orders related to discharges into the river.
Since the late 1990s, the DEC put the city on notice several times about discharges caused by heavy rains and dilapidated infrastructure. In the mid-2000s, the DEC and city agreed to two consent orders — one to cover the recent $23.25 million overhaul of the wastewater treatment plant, which tended to overflow and dump sewage into the river during heavy rains and snow melts, and another to invest at least $250,000 a year for decades into sewer system repairs.
“They’re obviously very familiar with our system and they know we’re making an effort to improve,” Ring said, adding the city won’t face any fines.
Fines are typically threatened against municipalities for long-term dereliction of duty to keep waters clean — a fine of tens of thousands of dollars a day was threatened against Olean before the consent orders went into place, adding up to hundreds of millions of dollars which would have been borne by the sewer system users.
The station is the same one which discharged roughly 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the river on Aug. 17, 2018. That loss was attributed to heavy rains and a four-hour power outage at the station.
The council OK’d generators for the station and a similar one on the south bank of the river near Martha Avenue, as both could lead to discharges into the river from power outages. Those generators are still in the planning stages, Ring said, but should be constructed in the next few weeks.
“We’ve got to get the generators installed,” he said. “And that will give us redundant power.”
Along with the generators, a more obvious sign of failures will be coming.
“We’re going to put auditory and visual alarms at every station.” Ring said, including flashing lights and some kind of klaxon or bell. The price should be relatively low, and can be handled by the current budget without requiring more funds. “Even if our pumps are working, if there’s a problem, they will sound.”
“We will be doing that internally with our electrical division,” Ring said. “It turned out to be relatively inexpensive. “
The idea is to get someone to notice — whether it’s walkers along the levy system, park users or nearby residents. The alarms will sound for a number of reasons, from pumps being offline to communications failures like the one earlier this month.
“If they see or hear an alarm at the pump stations, they should call the DPW as soon as possible,” Ring said, with plaques to be added to list emergency contact numbers.
Also being considered is a battery-powered cellular-based backup system for the communications network at certain sites, so a power interruption won’t cripple communications that would have let city officials know the pump was offline Aug. 6-7.
The boat launch on the river at Allegany was closed for two days due to the discharge. The Cattaraugus County Department of Health reported bacteria levels were falling within 24 hours of the report, and the boat launch was reopened within 48 hours of the incident.
Ring said the city will need to work with the county health department and downstream municipalities in the future to inform the public quickly of discharges.