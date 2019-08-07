OLEAN — Aldermen offered help to get a much-needed sewer lining project done faster.
The Common Council’s finance committee on Tuesday discussed allocating an additional $85,000 to the $250,000 already set aside to reline the sanitary sewer line running along the Allegheny River after a presentation by Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring.
While most of the line to the wastewater treatment plant has been serviced, work is still needed from around Fourth Street to 12th Street, with a goal of 2021 for completion, Ring said.
“You have to go manhole to manhole,” Ring said, and in order to get to the next manhole this fiscal year, an additional $85,000 on top of the $250,000 already to be spent will be needed.
The line, which runs along the Allegheny River from east to west and collects about 75 percent of the city’s wastewater, increases from around 3 feet in diameter to around 4 feet in diameter by the time it reaches the wastewater treatment plant. The pipe is corrugated steel, and tends to collect buildup. That buildup constricts the flow and occasionally leads to blockages, which are expensive — and unpleasant — to repair. The age of the pipe also means the condition is poor, allowing rain water to access the sewer system along its length.
The line was last replaced following the flood of 1942 while the levy system was enhanced.
A complete failure of the pipe is possible, Ring said, and its location along the levy system and depth of 10 to 15 feet would make it costly in both money and time to repair.
“From the time it fails to the time we can get in there … you’re talking about millions of gallons of pollution,” he said, which would dwarf the incident last year near Franchot Park. “The last bypass we had was 200,000 gallons.”
In June 2018, Ring asked for an additional $95,000 to help speed up the relining, which runs from Fourth Street to the city’s wastewater treatment plant near 19th Street. By increasing funding above the ordered $250,000 a year, he said at the time that the six-year project could get done in three.
A similar amount will be needed in addition next year, he said.
Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, said he supports moving forward with the accelerated repair schedule, but suggested adding it into the 2020-21 budget talks in the winter.
Next year, Ring said the city will put in for grants to help cover the cost, as well as other sewer system projects.
The inflow of runoff into the line has triggered problems for the city in the past. The Department of Environmental Conservation and the city agreed to two consent orders — one to cover the recent $23.25 million overhaul of the wastewater treatment plant, which tended to overflow and dump sewage into the river during heavy rains and snow melts, and another to invest at least $250,000 a year into sewer line repairs for several decades in order to keep runoff out of the system.
The city could also save on the cost by getting the work done sooner not just because the cost would realistically increase along with inflation, but also in reduced water flows being treated at the plant.
The savings would be much higher than repair from a major failure, Ring added, which could cause sinkholes, sewage leaking through the ground into backyards or raw sewage pouring into the river, leaving communities downstream reeling.
The increase was a discussion item on the budget, with no formal action taken. A resolution will be submitted for approval by the committee at a future date, then on to the full council for final OK.