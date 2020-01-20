OLEAN — As Dr. Beverly Twitty-Terrien made her way to the piano at Sunday’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the First Presbyterian Church, the crowd erupted in applause.
That’s because Twitty-Terrien, who is a founder and matriarch of the ceremony in Olean, wasn’t expected at the event as she has been at the hospital bedside of her husband, who has been ill.
The event, which drew a large crowd at the church despite snowy, cold weather, honored slain civil rights leader, King, who is recognized each year through a national holiday.
Master of ceremonies for the event titled, “A Dream Deferred: Equality, Liberty and Justice for All Mankind,” was Tchianna McPeak who introduced the presentations of the event. They included music by the Olean High School Concert Choir directed by Jan Rhody, the Stars for Christ youth dance group, the First Presbyterian Church Choir directed by Rick Snyder and a speech titled the “Spoken Word” by Ola Mae Gayton.
McPeak also acknowledged Twitty-Terrien’s surprise presence by noting Twitty-Terrien is “master of ceremonies, matriarch and fearless leader of this whole event.”
Other highlights of the afternoon included the welcome address, and opening and closing prayers by Rev. Bruce Levine, Rev. Gerald Slack Jr. and Rev. Tyrone Hall, respectively. On a side note, one of Hall’s children, Cree, 5, participated in the Stars for Christ mime presentation.
Prior to the start of the event, Twitty-Terrien was found warming up a few minutes on the piano while expressing her gratitude to be able to attend the event she had founded a few decades ago. Twitty-Terrien said she had planned to go to Buffalo Sunday to be with her husband, but another family emergency prevented that from happening. When that happened, she called one of the organizers of the Olean MLK event and asked for a ride.
“I was in sweatpants and I told (the driver) he might have to help me change and get into a dress” for the celebration, she said jokingly. “I’m just so glad I could come to this … God provided a way.”
During her presentation, Gayton remembered the late Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Baltimore, Md. who died in October. It was recently announced that a courthouse in Baltimore would be named in Cummings’ memory.
“In his last closing statement he said, ‘When we are dancing with angels, the question will be
what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact,’” Gayton quoted Cummings. She further surmised that King and Cummings are now dancing with the angels and can say ... ‘I was a warrior in the fight for the dream deferred for far too many Americans.”
The event concluded with the song “We Shall Overcome” sung by the audience while holding hands in a large circle around the sanctuary and accompanied by Twitty-Terrien on the piano.
The group was then invited to attend a fellowship dinner at the church, which has become part of the annual celebration.
Lana Waterman is a member of First Presbyterian and its choir and said the congregation enjoys hosting the yearly event. A number of church members also bring food for the potluck dinner.
“Everybody is proud of this involvement with the community,” Waterman remarked.