WELLSVILLE — After the corporation that owns the former Air Preheater in Wellsville laid off some 35 employees Tuesday, 23rd Congressional District candidate Tracy Mitrano called for “an end to the trade wars” and a greater push for sustainable energy technology.
“I’ve heard that Ljungström is pursuing expansion into fabricating parts for wind turbines,” said Mitrano in a press release Wednesday, referring to the Swedish owner of the plant. “I hope that their ISO 3834 welding certification comes through and that they are able to tap into this growing market for offshore wind turbines.”
Swedish corporation Ljungström laid off the employees as the company deals with the decline in coal-fired power plants worldwide.
Mitrano, a Democrat, is looking ahead to 2020 while actively campaigning against Republican Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who turned back her challenge in 2018.
“Congress must adopt more aggressive clean and sustainable energy goals for our country, with tax and financial incentives for companies that invest in wind turbines with parts made right here in America,” Mitrano said. “With domestic parts requirements and labor protections, these types of ‘blue collar/green collar’ jobs are a win-win for our communities.
In addition to legislation and tax incentives that promote both green technology and domestic manufacturing, she said workplace training programs are needed to ensure today’s workforce can meet the needs of new industries.
“We must continue to find new opportunities to invest in Western New York manufacturing,” she said. “Not enough has been done by either party to make sure that workers in our district benefit from the transition to new, green technologies.”
Mitrano also called for an “end to the trade wars,” which she said have created instability in the global manufacturing market.
“When businesses are uncertain about the future, they take fewer risks, such as investing in facilities like Wellsville,” she said.
Meanwhile, Reed and his Problem Solvers Caucus on Wednesday endorsed H.R. 3497, the Jumpstart Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act, to expand Pell Grant eligibility for qualifying short-term training programs, helping more Americans gain access to industry-recognized credentials.
In backing the bill, Reed said the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which he co-chairs, supports students having access to training “needed for the 21st century economy.”