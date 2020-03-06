PENN YAN — Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano will embark on a five-day listening tour on Upstate New York’s economy next week.
Though Upstate New York’s economy has experienced an uptick of 6.3% in job increases since 2010, Mitrano said when compared to downstate’s 21.2% average “it is clear to see how stagnant our economic opportunities have become.”
The Democrat who wants to challenge U.S. Rep Tom Reed, R-Corning, believes increased opportunity in Western New York begin with supporting working-class and middle-class families. That support includes providing affordable healthcare for all and providing equitable educational opportunities, including tuition support and low-interest loans for higher education, she said.
A stop on the listening tour will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville.
“We have to change the narrative of trickle-down economics,” Mitrano said. “We have tested it for 50 years and it doesn’t work. ... We need to invest in the economy, in labor, in infrastructure and in healthcare.”
Mitrano believes that a vulnerable economy is susceptible to social shifts and natural threats, such as the coronavirus outbreak. She stated the outbreak most certainly will have some impact on local industries, from tourism to manufacturing.
She emphasized the importance on investments that strengthen rather than weaken these areas and the overall region.
Mitrano will also be at the Dormann Library in Bath, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on her tour.