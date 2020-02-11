Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano says “the history books are not yet written” on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
“Is it any surprise that members of a corrupt system would not vote to remove another member of the same system?” she said in comments after the Senate did not convict Trump last week.
She added that while a majority of senators did not feel Trump’s actions warranted removal from office, “they do not define for us how we feel about it.”
Seeking the nomination to run against U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in the 23rd Congressional District, Mitrano said the impeachment moment “tests us.” She called it a new chapter in a fight against corruption.
“Sometimes corruption can feel like a far-fetched problem, too big and too distant for us to do anything about, but that is not true,” she said, while taking a swipe at Reed over his support of Trump and corporate interests.
Reed, a strong supporter of Trump, defeated Mitrano in the 2018 fall election.
He said last week it’s time for both parties to put impeachment behind them.
“It’s time to do the people’s work,” Reed said. “It’s going to take all elected officials in Congress to step up, we’re better than this.”
Mitrano said the question of Trump’s guilt or innocence regarding impeachment will ultimately be decided at the ballot box.
“Not just when we elect a new president in November, but when we vote out so many other members of a corrupt political class, whose judgement, like Tom Reed’s, is clouded by the temptation of campaign contributions and power,” she said.
Campaign funding reports released by the Federal Election Commission last week show Reed leading the fundraising battle over Mitrano, as he has nearly $710,000.
FEC reports indicate Mitrano has just under $200,000 on hand.
Democrat Scott Noren, an Ithaca oral surgeon, is also seeking the Democratic nomination in the district.