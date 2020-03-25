Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano said Tuesday it appears that, contrary to initial reports, she won’t be involved in a 23rd Congressional District primary.

Mitrano, of Penn Yan, said Dr. Scott Noren of Ithaca failed to file nominating petitions with sufficient signatures with the New York State Board of Elections to get on the June primary ballot.

Mitrano’s campaign filed petitions in Albany on Friday afternoon “with more than enough signatures to appear on the ballot as NY-23’s Democratic congressional candidate,” according to a statement from her campaign.

Mitrano said she also filed petitions with sufficient signatures to secure the Working Families Party and the new SAM Party lines.

“Because of your support and the hard work of our volunteers we got over 10 times as many signatures as we needed for the Democratic line, while still prioritizing the needed changes to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Mitrano said. “Thank you. We are just getting started.”

Earlier news reports indicated Noren, an Ithaca dentist, had filed nominating petitions to force a Democratic primary in the 23rd District.

Mitrano’s statement indicated Noren’s petitions contained only 250 signatures, short of the 350 required in the shortened nominating process due to coronavirus concerns.

“For that reason, his petition is likely to be challenged and thrown out, in which case his name will not appear on the ballot” and Mitrano will go into the primary unchallenged, the campaign statement said.

The petition process was shortened by nearly two weeks and petitions required fewer signatures than in normal circumstances.

Two years ago, Mitrano was in the midst of a Democratic primary that had as many as 11 different candidates. She won what turned out to be a five-way primary and lost to incumbent Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in the general election.