PENN YAN — With the $2 trillion economic relief bill having been approved and signed by President Trump, most American households affected by the coronavirus can expect to see some assistance.
Meanwhile, Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano believes national conversation on the increased national debt and budget deficit from the stimulus bill will be needed when the nation gets back up and running.
“Though the stipulations of the relief have proven to be extremely limited on who will get what and how much, for those select individuals and small businesses it is a much needed relief,” Mitrano said.
“Still, people are left wondering how, after the crisis is behind us, will Americans pay back this debt — a debt of a $1 trillion federal deficit and $23.3 trillion national debt that already existed before the pandemic.”
In a Tuesday press call, Reed told reporters: “To give you a solution to the magnitude of this issue right now is not appropriate.”
But she said the deficit issue is something the nation will have to grapple with soon.
“How we are managing the crisis at hand and working towards making sure Americans are not left holding the bag when it is over is most definitely an appropriate conversation to have now,” she said.
Mitrano emphasized the need to stay vigilant to the tasks given to the Treasury Department and its promise for transparency as it oversees distribution of relief funds, especially to large corporations.
“It is important that we make sure to hold accountable any institution borrowing funds that fails to comply with the requirements set forth through this bill,” she said.
Mitrano also stated that under the tax system that the United States has nurtured for years, the allocations for small business owners and individuals are entirely appropriate and something that was due.
Under the current stimulus act, big businesses “must pay the loan back, while individuals and small businesses, so long as they meet the requirements, do not.”
Mitrano called for a return to a more progressive income tax, saying, “If we take the new deal as a historical model we can observe that a crisis is a good time to properly reset the social and economic compass of our country.”