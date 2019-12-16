OLEAN — To say Thursday was a busy day for Vicky McKinney at the Cornerstone Medical Loan Closet would be an understatement.
As one of the few volunteers at the loan closet, located at 920 N. Fourth St., McKinney responds to numerous telephone calls for help, provides equipment to walk-ins — and listens patiently to people who are enduring medical hardships with loved ones.
McKinney, a retired nurse, said she doesn’t mind the intensity because of the help the facility provides to people in Olean and communities in the surrounding region that include Pennsylvania. She admitted that more volunteers would ease some of her load and make it possible to open the facility for more than one day a week, at present.
McKinney said she stepped up to help the loan closet six years ago after reading an article in the Olean Times Herald. After signing on, she worked alongside longtime volunteer Norma Britt, who is unable to help at present.
“We have folks from lots of places (who borrow equipment), we have people who don’t have any problem with money,” McKinney remarked. “It’s not a money thing, it’s a where do you find it thing” as finding equipment that is appropriate for the individual’s needs is difficult.
McKinney said the loan closet simplifies the search for equipment as the borrower can take the item home and if it doesn’t fit the need they can return it and look for something else.
Only moments after describing her work at the loan closet, McKinney helped a woman from Conewango who walked into the loan closet to pick up medical equipment for her disabled husband.
“Hi, I called yesterday and talked to someone about picking up an over-bed table for my husband,” the woman told McKinney. With that, McKinney pulled out a plastic, white table that had been set aside for the woman.
“I found out about this through the Cattaraugus County Health Department nurse who came to see my husband,” the woman explained. “Unfortunately we bought a lot of things, like walkers, before we knew about this program … there is really nothing in our area” that loans equipment.
The woman said the program is helpful as many times people, such as herself, have to wait long periods until an insurance company approves payment for medical equipment.
Another walk-in at the facility was Andy Beneng, a case worker with the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging, who was picking up a shower transfer bench for his client.
“Once in awhile when somebody needs (equipment) we’ll have them come here,” Beneng said of the loan closet. “This person (in need of the shower bench) is actually out in Gowanda, and I’m going out there anyway so I said I’d stop by and pick it up.”
McKinney said the loan closet helps people from all walks of life, including the Amish community. She said there is no pressure to donate, but funds provided are appreciated as they help pay the overhead at the facility.
McKinney noted that all equipment has to be transported by the borrower as the facility doesn’t have the volunteers or vehicles to carry out that endeavor.
The volunteer-operated loan closet was opened in 2009 by Rev. John Lounsbury as a ministry of his church, Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Olean. Lounsbury, a licensed practical nurse, said the organization had been in operation 12 years prior to its operation on North Fourth Street, as he had previously loaned out medical equipment from a storage building at his former Portville home. The nonprofit loan closet provides medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs and other items to people and agencies throughout the Twin Tier region. All equipment is cleaned before it is loaned out, therefore volunteers are needed to help with this process, as well. The facility currently has a real need for shower chairs, shower benches and knee scooters.
For more information, call the facility at 379-8491 and leave a message. The loan closet is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays.
