WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Minority Leader Charles Schumer on the Senate floor Thursday morning for his controversial warning a day earlier that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would "pay the price" for decisions in abortion cases.
“There is nothing to call this except a threat,” McConnell said during remarks on the Senate floor.
Schumer made the statement during an abortions rights rally hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights as the court was hearing arguments in a case over an abortion-related Louisiana law.
"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!" Schumer warned. "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."
After McConnell's remarks Thursday morning, Schumer took to the floor and began by claiming that McConnell made a "glaring omission" by not mentioning that Schumer was speaking regarding a Supreme Court case that could impact women's ability to get an abortion.
The New York senator then admitted that he chose the wrong words to convey his message.
"Now I should not have used the words I used," Schumer said. "They didn't come out the way I intended to."
Schumer insisted he in no way meant to threaten Gorsuch or Kavanaugh, and that McConnell should know this. He claimed he was referring to the political consequences the case could have.
"I'm from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language," Schumer said.
McConnell said Schumer was trying to "gaslight the entire country" by claiming he was not addressing the justices.
"But if he cannot even admit to saying what he said, we certainly cannot know what he meant," McConnell said. "At the very best his comments were astonishingly reckless and extremely irresponsible.”
McConnell also referenced a past threat from Democratic senators, who in an August 2019 brief said the Supreme Court was "not well" and should "heal itself before the public demands it be 'restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.'"
This was interpreted as a threat to pack the court by increasing the number of justices and loading the roster with liberals when a Democrat is in the White House.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also called on Schumer to apologize.
"At best, it was an injection of partisan politics into the process that should be immune to these justices," Grassley said. "At worst it was a threat targeting two sitting members of the Supreme Court."
On Wednesday, Çhief Justice John Roberts criticized as “inappropriate" and “dangerous" Schumer's comments on Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
Roberts, who in 2018 rebuked President Donald Trump for the president's criticism of an “Obama judge," jumped to his colleagues' defense after Schumer's remarks.
“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous," Roberts said in a statement.
In a statement, Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman criticized Roberts, saying that “to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said” shows the chief justice "does not just call balls and strikes.”
Goodman said Schumer's comments “were a reference to the political price Senate Republicans will pay for putting these justices on the court, and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”
He noted that the chief justice remained quiet in recent weeks when Trump questioned the impartiality of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.
Trump himself weighed in on Schumer's comments later Wednesday, tweeting: “If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW!”
The Supreme Court is weighing a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. A federal judge found that just one of Louisiana's three abortion clinics would remain open if the law is allowed to take effect.
Roberts is expected to be the deciding vote.