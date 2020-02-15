OLEAN — Property taxes and water and sewer rates are expected to go up again slightly this year, according to the first version of the city budget.
Mayor Bill Aiello released his tentative 2020-21 city budget on Friday afternoon, calling for $25.11 million in spending. The budget — the new fiscal year begins June 1 — would be a 0.25% increase from the spending plan approved by the Common Council in April 2019.
“Our budget process started the first week in January and, with help of the Department Heads and the City Auditor, I am pleased with the results,” Aiello wrote in his annual budget letter to the Common Council. “Department Heads understood the challenges that we face and their requests were realistic.”
The general fund includes $17.06 million in revenue, up about $105,000, or 0.62%, from the current 2019-20 budget.
The largest department increases are in the fire and police departments, each increasing almost $130,000.
“With the new Criminal Justice Reform laws out of Albany, the City is burdened by another unfunded mandate; to comply with the laws the City will have to hire additional staff in the Police Department as well as purchase new recording equipment, software and a new server for the recording equipment,” the mayor noted in his letter.
Under the state’s criminal case discovery law, departments and prosecutors must turn over large amounts of evidence to the defense within 15 days of an arrest, as opposed to the previous system where defense attorneys had to request specific pieces of evidence over a much longer timeframe and without knowing what evidence had been collected.
Contractual obligations with the unions representing police and firefighters make up the bulk of the remaining increases.
Also increasing are employee benefits, up $91,000 to $4.33 million; and parks, up around $74,000. The parks funding is almost entirely increases in wages, as minimum wage went up 70 cents an hour Jan. 1.
Revenue-wise, the proposed real property tax levy is $7.38 million, up about $79,000 — or 1.08% — from the 2019-20 budget. The proposed tax rate is 15.25%, up 1.67% from 2019.
Besides property taxes, the budget projects just $26,294 in additional revenue over the current budget — almost half of that amount is expected from ice skating charges due to a longer skating season and increased usage. No change in sales tax revenue is included in the budget from the $4.39 million estimated in 2019.
According to the Office of the State Comptroller, sales tax revenues in Olean decreased by about 1.2% between 2018 and 2019 — about $55,000.
THE WATER FUND includes $3.81 million in expenses including debt service, down 2.61%. Revenues are expected to decrease around $7,100, while the mayor proposed raising the rate for users by 1.5%. The sewer fund budget proposal is $4.22 million, a 0.74% decrease. The mayor recommended raising the rate by 0.5%.
And for the first time in recent years, both the water and sewer funds would break even or be in the black.
The budget calls for a $13,625 water fund surplus, as opposed to the $95,500 deficit predicted for the current fiscal year; and a balanced sewer budget, compared to a $209,682 deficit.
“The water and sewer rate increases will allow the City to maintain its systems as well as continuing to replace/repair aged infrastructure,” Aiello said in his letter.
While debt service — paying back bonds for capital projects — appears on a separate line in the budget, the funds are actually accounted for through the general, water and sewer fund expenditures. Under Aiello’s plan, debt service payments are expected to be around $3.47 million, a 2.74% increase.
Under the city charter, the mayor is required to provide a tentative budget by Feb. 15, and the council must adopt a budget by April 15 for a June 1 fiscal year start. The 2019-20 budget was approved April 10.
Historically, budgets have included back-and-forth negotiations between the mayor and council, with some years seeing particularly heated debates on projects and taxes.
