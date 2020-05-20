HINSDALE — Hinsdale Central School announced this week that Aarika Mattys is the valedictorian and Ashley Chapman the salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Aarika, the daughter of Amy Reynolds-Mattys and Joseph Mattys, earned a cumulative grade point average of 100.65%. Her academic achievements include being a member of the National Honor Society, PENN-YORK American Excellence in Chemistry Award, Angelo Melaro Writing Competition third place and high honor roll throughout her high school career.
She is the class president for her class as well as the vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the International Club, Yearbook Club and she participated in soccer and basketball and was the captain of the volleyball team. In addition, she has danced since 2006 at Dance Arts.
Aarika has volunteered at the local food pantry where she stocks shelves and babysits for those in need, and she participated in the Cattaraugus County Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk for the past three years.
She plans on double-majoring in psychology and neuroscience at Lafayette College of Easton, Pa., where she earned a Lafayette College Grant worth $57,600.
Ashley, the daughter of Keith and Carrie Chapman, earned a cumulative grade point average of 98.69%. She earned the National Honor Society Distinguished Service Member Award and served as a captain on each of her varsity soccer, basketball and softball teams.
During her athletic career Ashley was recognized as a soccer All-Star, Big 30 All-Star, Tournament All-Star and All-Star and Section V Tournament All-Star for basketball. She is the treasurer of her class and a member of the National Honor Society. In addition, she has participated in Hiking Club, International Club, Yearbook Club and Youth Group.
Her community service includes volunteering at the local food pantry, where she assists every month by donating items, working dinners and packing and delivering Thanksgiving and Christmas boxes to families in need during the holiday season. She also volunteered for the Salvation Army and Project Christmas Child, packing and sending shoe boxes to children in need overseas, and she made Christmas cards and sang Christmas carols at Underwood Manor nursing home.
Furthermore, she spoke at and dressed up as the Hinsdale Bobcat for elementary assemblies, worked at the Hinsdale Snack Shack and set up for Color Runs, 5Ks and carnivals.
Ashley will attend Coastal Carolina University of Conway, S.C., where she will major in psychology with a concentration in forensics. She has been granted the Coastal Scholar Award for $500 and University Scholar Award for $6,350.