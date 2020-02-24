OLEAN — It was in the cold dark hours of an early morning in February when an Olean police captain left the basement of the station to respond to a burglary call — and never returned.
Enchanted Mountains 252 Free and Accepted Masons (F&AM) wants the community to remember Captain Timothy Hassett and the sacrifice he made in 1909. Sunday the organization rededicated his memorial at 124 N. Union St.
“It was originally dedicated 20 years ago,” said Michael Jankowski, treasurer of Enchanted Mountains 252 F&AM. “It was just a plaque on the wall. That was it … that’s why we wanted to redo it. Not a lot of people know it’s there. It’s a way to keep his memory alive.”
Matthews has been wanting to rededicate the memorial since he became master in 2018. With his tenure up in June, this was the time to do it.
A crowd of about 50 people joined him Sunday, standing under bright sunny skies in the parking lot behind the Masonic building, a place out the rear door where Hassett’s killer might have fled the scene of his crime 111 years ago.
In the crowd were two of Hassett’s relatives, his granddaughter, Maureen Hassett-Gattuso of Rochester, and his great-nephew, Peter Forness of Allegany.
Although there was no formal memorial or remembrance of Hassett’s death prior to 2000, Hassett-Gattuso recalled that as she was growing up, her family would get together and drive to the Olean Times Herald. The newspaper would memorialize Hassett’s sacrifice with a short article and/or an updated picture of the family that was published annually for several years.
“I can remember complaining and being a little kid and having to get dressed up,” Hassett-Gattuso said. “Of course we (siblings, Patricia Jones and Timothy Hassett) didn’t realize the significance of it. I wish we still had those pictures.”
Joining them were Master Jason Matthews and members of the local Masons and Order of the Amaranth Hamilton Court 2; Capt. Mike Marsfelder and several officers from the Olean Police Department; Mayor William Aiello, once an Olean police captain himself; and Cattaraugus County legislators, Frank Higgins and Rick Smith.
After an invocation, the presentation of colors, and the American and Canadian national anthems were played (Hassett was a native of Canada), a history of the Enchanted Mountains 252 F&AM in Olean was read to the crowd.
Aiello followed with a proclamation honoring the occasion. He was an officer for the OPD when Hassett was first immortalized on the side of the Masonic building on Times Square.
“It’s a nice event to remember again — the only police officer ever to have been killed in Olean,” Aiello said. “Now, doing it again as a mayor is special.”
Higgins too found the event a special occasion.
“It’s very touching. It’s great that over 100 years later an officer is still being remembered in this way,” Higgins said. “It’s an important part of Olean history.”
It was a solemn occasion for Marsfelder, who appreciated the opportunity that the rededication offered the police department — a reminder of the danger of the job.
“Capt. Hasett went and responded to a call and he didn’t come back,” Marsfelder said. “It reminds us of the caution that is necessary to take on every single call.”
Mathews also announced it was time to renew its Timothy E. Hassett Scholarship this year. In the past, a $500 scholarship was made available to a local high school student. Matthews explained that, beginning this year, two $500 scholarships will be offered to high school graduates who will pursuing a degree in law enforcement.
Twenty-one bells marked the end of the formal ceremony and the crowd walked around the corner to watch the unveiling of the new awning, which faces Times Square, and simply states “IN MEMORY OF FALLEN OFFICERS From A Grateful City.” Encased in brick under the awning the is the stone plaque. Under his shield — “In Memory Of CAPTAIN TIMOTHY HASSETT Who Gave His Life In The Line Of Duty ... “Fallen But Not Forgotten.”