WELLSVILLE — More former factory space in the area is being filled as a bearing manufacturer based in Illinois has located a new division in the former Lufkin-RMT plant at 4181 Bolivar Road.
Babbitting Service Inc. of South Elgin, Ill., has established BSI East, its second manufacturing location, in the 10,000-square-foot engineering and manufacturing location. Workers at the site will design bearings based on existing specifications, while the division is also equipped to manufacture specific bearing types such as ball and socket style assemblies.
The company lists open jobs for its Wellsville site, including machinist, computer numerical control machinist and support. Craig Clark, executive director of the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency, told the Evening Tribune of Hornell that BSI East could have eight to 12 employees at the site.
In early March, Allegany County economic development officials announced that PM Research Inc. had a lease agreement with the Steam & Air Solutions business of Curtiss-Wright to utilize office space in the former GE/Lufkin site on Tarantine Boulevard.
The lease will allow 32 Curtiss-Wright employees to continue to work in Wellsville.
The county IDA owns the former GE/Lufkin facility.
In 2018, PM Research entered into a lease-purchase agreement, which included a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, with the IDA to acquire the facility in order to expand manufacturing space for the company’s Precision Armament division.