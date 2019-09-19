OLEAN — The final documents to begin redeveloping the former Manufacturers Hanover building are being revised with input from area CEOs.
The city Urban Renewal Agency reported Wednesday that Savarino Companies of Buffalo owner Samuel Savarino will meet with the Olean CEO Executive Alliance to discuss the makeup of the upper floors of the planned $13 million redevelopment.
That meeting should be within the next month, said Keri Stephen, coordinator of the city Office of Community Development.
“We’ll continue to negotiate the (land disposition agreement) after Mr. Savarino refines his proposal for 101 N. Union St,” Stephen said.
The URA has received copies of correspondence from the CEO alliance and individual business leaders indicating concern over a change in the makeup of the housing component of the project.
Savarino plans a $13 million redevelopment in the 104-year-old building into a ground-floor restaurant and housing on the upper floors using $2 million from the 2017 state Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, various development tax breaks and other sources. At the neighboring former Siegel’s building, a cooperative-style business with Olean Business Development is planned, along with two apartments on the second floor.
As originally presented, the Manny Hanny project was to include a mix of housing types, including a boutique hotel, income-restricted apartment rentals and market-rate rentals on the upper floors. However, to better qualify for state aid to get the project off the ground, Savarino later amended the plans to include only income-restricted housing, Stephen said.
“There is a demand for more market-rate housing,” Stephen said, adding that the alliance said they do not have a problem with some income-restricted housing in the cornerstone of the city’s downtown, “just not all of it.”
URA Chairman Charles Corcoran said many local businesses and organizations have had problems finding housing for high-salary workers.
“(St.) Bonaventure (University) played an important role in those talks,” Corcoran said. “They’re looking to place VPs or professors, but weren’t able to.”
In order to help, the URA moved ahead with updating a 2015 downtown housing needs study.
The study noted a gap of between 45 and 60 market-rate apartments over the succeeding three years, with downtown anchor structures like Manny Hanny ideal for such development. That demand has not been met yet, Stephen said.
An updated study would help Savarino “show Housing and Community Renewal that there is a demand,” she said. “We want to support him in this.”
In addition, the study would update important information used for other city purposes.
“I really do use those numbers when I apply for other grant funding,” Stephen said.
“These studies are something that we can use over again,” Corcoran said.
The $5,000 cost will be split between the URA and the city, with the city’s share coming from Community Development’s approved 2019-20 budget.