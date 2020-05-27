ALLEGANY — At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Caroline DeRose, a senior at Olean High School, wanted to do something special to help the elderly Franciscan Sisters of Allegany who live at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse.
While the teen’s initial thought was to gather personal protection equipment such as masks, she later decided to gather up cards, pictures and messages of goodwill and love for the Sisters to enjoy during the duration of the pandemic.
When Caroline and her younger sister, Molly, 12, put out requests for the items in the community, they were inundated with a number of cards and messages that are now displayed in the Motherhouse.
The girls’ mother, Melissa DeRose, an employee of the Olean Medical Group, said they also created a YouTube video called “Making the Sisters Smile” that displays pictures of a number of children and adults with messages for the Sisters and staff at the Motherhouse.
“Basically, they wanted to do something” for the Sisters, DeRose said of her two daughters.
She said her daughters’ first thought was to make masks for the Motherhouse, but realized they weren’t gifted with that talent.
“I said why don’t you get (volunteers) to make a card or write a letter” to the Sisters, DeRose said. “They can’t go anywhere and it might brighten up their day.”
With that advice, Caroline put together an email requesting others to create some type of correspondence or artwork that could be displayed at the Motherhouse on East Main Street.
“She basically sent it to all of her peers and family members out of town,” DeRose recalled. “I sent it to college friends and people at the Medical Group.”
The end result was a “nice little turnout of cards, letters and pictures” that were then put together for the Motherhouse’ activities staff to display.
“If they participated, (Caroline) asked them to send a photo of themselves with their card, photo or message,” she said of the volunteers. “To conclude it, Molly put the video together called ‘Making Sisters Smile.’” The video can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/TcoGvB6rJfk
Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister at the Motherhouse, said the artwork and letters are arranged on poster boards that the Sisters can easily view in the facility.
“What a great contribution to make the Sisters happy and grateful,” Lafferty said, noting the Sisters were also pleased with the video. “Such talent and thoughtfulness from our younger generation.”