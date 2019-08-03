LITTLE VALLEY — There is always a certain feeling in the air the morning of the show — a mixture of excitement, nervousness and the unmistakable smell of pure animal.
It has been this way since the creation of the Cattaraugus County Fair almost 177 years ago and will be this way until the end of time.
As animal-owners of all ages ready their prized charges for the day’s competition, the bleariness of a 6 a.m. wake-up time is quickly forgotten as manes are braided and hides hosed down.
With flora and fauna of all shapes, sizes and species being presented before esteemed judges, the Fair is a tremendous amount of work at every step.
Horses, one of the biggest animals shown at the event, require a special amount of care and expertise. Erin Washburn, a recent graduate of Cattaraugus-Little Valley and lifelong equestrian, has come to know the procedure by heart.
For her, the whole process of readying her ride, waiting and competing can take anywhere from 12 to 20 hours. For many riders, showing at the fair is a several-day commitment, but it is, truly, a labor of love.
“I started riding as a young child and started showing as soon as possible,” Washburn said. “My horse has been with me through thick and thin, and in all honesty, I love him more than I care for most people. He is my best friend, and I cannot imagine my life without him in it.”
Washburn said she loves horses because they are honest, proud, graceful, kind and humble, but they’re also not afraid to sneeze on you and trip over their own feet.
“I think a lot of kids see that and it helps bring them back to reality a little bit,” she added.
Despite Washburn’s deep bond with her horse, the stress of showing, especially in the equine department, is sometimes too much to bear.
“We strive to achieve perfection,” she said, simply. “Every drop of sweat, every tear, every ache and pain, every late night and early morning are all in the pursuit of perfection. We have this picture in our minds of what perfect equitation looks like — how big a certain breed’s stride should be, where they should hold their heads, the length of our reins, the sparkle on our saddles and the muscle tone in their rumps.”
When showing, Washburn said they spend every moment of their time trying to get as close as possible to perfection, and when they step into that arena, it is a game of finding out who is the least wrong.
“We are looking to complete strangers for affirmation of our abilities as riders, and it’s very easy to get lost in that, especially as a young person competing,” she said.
Showing presents a whole new set of challenges when a year’s worth of hard work culminates in having to say goodbye.
Brooke Eddy, an Ellicottville Central School senior, will be taking Donald (a goat) and Comet (a pig) to the fair. Both market animals, they will be shown during the week and auctioned off to the highest bidder after judging.
“These animals will normally be bought for consumption, which is the cause for lots of tears Sunday morning,” Eddy said. “Other exhibitors will be taking their dairy cows, dairy goats, bunnies and even breeding hogs, which they will show and then bring back home.”
For both women, the Cattaraugus County 4-H has played a role in getting them to where they are today.
“4-H does wonders for kids,” Eddy said. “Over the past five years that I have been involved, I have gained responsibility, respect and lots of other skills that not only help me with my animals but help everywhere. I truly wouldn’t be the person I am without it.”
“It’s no secret horses are expensive,” adds Washburn, “but 4-H takes away some of that cost, and in doing so, allows kids to experiment with their chosen discipline.
“Without 4-H, I don’t believe I ever would’ve branched out,” she continued. “Now, I go to many different show circuits and I can always find someone who rides 4-H, had a sibling in it or recognizes my face from pictures shared on our social media.”
Washburn said a lot of the 4-H-ers she idolized as a child are now doing great things with their lives, and she’s heard from a few parents that she became the figure their kids are looking up to.
“It really gave me a good feeling to know that those kids are part of the community we shaped as my generation grew up,” she said.
Until Sunday, Eddy, Washburn and dozens of other 4-H-ers, past and present, will be showing months of hard work and determination in front of people just as passionate as they are. It isn’t hard to see why this rural tradition has lasted over 150 years and is sure to continue for years to come.
The 4-H market animal sale auction begins today at 1 p.m. in the show ring near the livestock pens. The all-breed horse show is Sunday at 9 a.m.