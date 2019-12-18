OLEAN — Both the Mahar Family Foundation Fund and the Rose Pappas Foundation Fund make grants that support causes near to the heart of their respective fund advisors, Mrs. Francis (Roberta) Mahar Jr. and Betty Pappas, including help for the community’s needy around the holidays each year.
This year, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation-managed funds together made possible $2,400 in grants in December.
The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels received a grant from both funds, $100 from the Mahar fund and $200 from the Pappas fund, to support its annual community Christmas dinner.
The Rose Pappas Foundation Fund also made possible a $200 grant for St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church 2020 community Thanksgiving dinner and $200 for the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry.
Additionally, Olean First Baptist Church received $100 for its annual community Easter Dinner from the Mahar Family Foundation Fund.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for people,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “Whether they are facing the loss of a loved one or financial hardship, a hot meal with others from the community can really lift people’s spirits during a trying time.”
The Mahar Family Foundation also provided a number of other grants for area nonprofits, including:
• Portville Food Pantry, $100
• SPCA serving Allegany County, $100
• SPCA in Cattaraugus County, $200
• Interfaith Caregivers, $200
• St. John’s Roman Catholic Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, $300
• Wing Flights of Hope, Inc., $300
• Mercy Flight Inc., $400
In total, the fund supported $1,800 in grants in 2019.
Roberta Mahar and her late husband, Francis Mahar Jr., established the fund in memory of Francis, Margaret and Daniel Mahar.
Likewise, Betty Pappas established the Rose Pappas Foundation Fund in memory of her sister to carry on Rose’s life-long mission of helping the elderly and needy in the community.
Donations can be made to both of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, or online at cattfoundation.org.