OLEAN — The plans for almost $2 million into a cancer treatment center on West State Street received a unanimous OK Monday from the city planning board.
The $1.7 million project by Wellsville-based Jones Memorial Hospital, part of the University of Rochester Medicine network, is expected to renovate the 6,000-square-foot space at 1504 W. State St. to accommodate an outpatient oncology clinic and nine-bay infusion suite.
Southern Tier Cancer Center currently provides consultations and chemotherapy infusion services on East Delaware Avenue with five infusion bays, which will be closed and moved to the new location.
Early this month, Family Video announced the store would be closing in the near future. The last day of business was Sunday. The site, previously owned by Mahar Enterprises, was purchased by Family Video in late 2005, with the existing structure erected in 2006.
The medical facility is expected to expand infusion opportunities in the area, UR Medicine officials report. In addition to the existing bays under UR Medicine’s banner, Upper Allegheny Health System has eight bays at a center on North Union Street.
The filing states the project is expected to add a minimum of $800,000 of operating income to the hospital’s annual budget. The move will also take the STCC operation from a for-profit enterprise to a nonprofit one.
During the public hearing on the site plan, neighbor Jennifer Eaton-Miller asked the applicant to explain how medical waste would be handled at the site.
Jim Helms, chief financial officer of JMH, said anything beyond office waste being disposed of through an existing dumpster setup will be handled through existing contracts with the hospital.
“None of the waste will be disposed of here, locally,” he said, adding any potentially hazardous waste will be disposed of in accordance with state law. “Medical and chemo waste … we will contain that waste and transport it back to the hospital.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board approved a site plan for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles to set up a new facility at 1315 E. State St.
“You’re in business — I’m glad to see you back up and running in the city again,” said planning board President Tom Barnes.
For many years, the Eagles called the structure on West Sullivan Street home, before moving into the former Village Green Pub on North Union Street. Eagles officials reported that, since closing the last aerie in September, the group has not been operating.
Neighbor Helen Watson, noting that her property is “about 12 feet away from the property” to be used by the Eagles, was concerned about noise at late hours, as well as lighting for the parking lot and second-hand tobacco smoke.
“It’s my concern of getting a good night’s rest,” she said.
Club officials, including past president Bob McClure, said they wish to be good neighbors, agreeing to install sound-deadening materials and possibly reorganizing the interior of the structure to make noise less of a concern.
In addition, “we’re a fraternal order, so we have some control over our members,” McClure said, offering to work with neighbors if problems arise.
Along with stipulations on sound and light pollution, the planning board also gave the Eagles until the end of July to comply with the city’s greenspace regulations, which require 10% of the property to be greenspace.