HORNELL — The Hornell area will start heading to the new 87,000-square-foot St. James Mercy Hospital on St. Patrick’s Day.
Officials from the state, University of Rochester Medicine and St. James Hospital gathered Friday morning to cut the ribbon on the new $63 million facility. Located at 7329 Seneca Road in Hornell, the facility is set to open for patients on March 17.
“Today we celebrate a new chapter in our community’s history,” said Bryan O’Donovan, St. James Hospital president and CEO. “This is the culmination of hard work and determination to keep quality health care right here in Hornell. It is the result of collaboration among our state and local partners, leadership at the University of Rochester Medical Center, St. James medical staff, our employees and the entire community.”
Construction began in late 2017 after years of efforts to secure funding for the facility.
“This new facility at St. James Hospital will expand services and help to ensure the best care for patients in the area,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “We are committed to investing in projects like the UR Medicine St. James Hospital to support state-of-the-art equipment and modernized space to improve the patient experience and make sure individuals and families receive the treatment and support they need to lead healthy and safe lives.”
“Today’s opening provides the people of Hornell with a state-of-the-art facility, designed to improve access to quality healthcare and keep vital services available to the community,” said state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “This is a fine example of what can be achieved through thoughtful planning and collaboration that aims to keep communities healthy and thriving.”
The facility includes 15 inpatient beds; an emergency department with eight bays, four observation rooms, a trauma room and an adjacent helipad; a surgical suite with four operating rooms; new imaging, laboratory and infusion services; and other amenities.
The hospital is located adjacent to the new Medical Office Building on the former Kmart plaza site, which provides essential outpatient services to the community, officials said.
The hospital was founded in 1890, becoming part of UR Medicine in 2018. The hospital provides support to the western Steuben County and eastern Allegany County area.