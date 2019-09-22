LV Lions to host ‘Quidditch Cup’ competition

LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley Lions Club will present the fifth annual “Quidditch Games: Win the Cup” fundraiser at the Little Valley American Legion field house, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.
Spectators on the sidelines will enjoy watching and cheering for their favorite team as muggles and wizards soar at the Quidditch event.
On Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m., people who love Harry Potter will have the opportunity to enjoy “Wizards Night” at the legion, prior to the games, and meet the Snitch, Dobby the House Elf and Albus Dumbledore. They can also witness Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort in a mock duel. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoy the band, prizes and fun.
Organizer Myna Reynolds said Quidditch is a fictional game from the Harry Potter novels. She said the Quidditch competition is a unique event organized by the Little Valley Lions Club to raise money to benefit the club’s sight programs, including the Vision Beyond Sight program from the Ross Eye Institute and K-9 Helpers for the Handicapped.
For those unfamiliar with the sport, “Quidditch” is a co-ed contact sport with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag. A quidditch team is made up of seven athletes who play with brooms between their legs at all times.
“Some team members play on brooms and some play on pool noodles, but the point is to run around with either between their legs, or the competitors don’t fly,” she said. “It’s just a fun thing and, of course, we are using adolescent rules with no tackling. We’re using the safe, sensible rules because it’s a rough game.”
Reynolds said the cup is passed on each year and there will be a new cup this year. At least three teams are expected to play. The kids are all ages, and most of them are from local soccer teams.
She said there will be added excitement this year because the Snitch, Michael Mosley, is bringing college players from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Fredonia and SUNY Buffalo teams for a separate competition. She said he graduated from Fredonia two years ago.
“This will be the first year we’ve had the college players come,” she said. “They will play at the big tournament on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m., then we’ll start our regular tourney play.”
According to Reynolds, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, in Salamanca, gave Mosley an overnight stay. She said they are so excited that they put it up on their sign that the “Snitch of Quidditch” is staying there.
For those who want to play, practice is planned for Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. For more information, call 353-0177. Find Little Valley Lions on Facebook.
After 41 years of organizing and coaching local soccer teams, Reynolds finally retired from the position three months ago. She started coaching soccer in 1978 when Dr. Gutierrez, of Salamanca, and the Delitys, of Ellicottville, urged her to join them in organizing the sport for local children.
“It was just a little group playing on a playground; then it began to get bigger. Now it’s a village recreation program, and it finally got into the schools,” she said. “It started with kids from Salamanca and Little Valley, then Allegany and Randolph.”
According to Reynolds, the kids are what kept her doing soccer all these years. She always loved working with the kids, she loves soccer, and it was something she could easily do.
Reynolds taught second and third grade at Franklinville Central School from 1959 to 1966, then at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School (CLV) from 1966 to 1992 when she retired from teaching. She served on the Little Valley school board, as well as the CLV and BOCES boards. She keeps busy with her band, the String Busters, and with her new great-granddaughter.
A member of the Little Valley Lions Club for about 30 years, Reynolds said the Quidditch fundraiser was her idea. She was into Harry Potter and saw how the games worked, so she thought it might be a good fundraiser for the club.
“Of course, my club thought I was crazy but I thought we should try it,” she said. “My two friends, Lynette Allen and Renée Funk, worked very hard at it with me. They love it, and the kids love it. The school library at Catt. Little Valley loved it, too, because they had a big Harry Potter program.”
Although the Harry Potter craze might not be as popular as it once was, Reynolds thinks the Quidditch fundraiser will stand the test of time. She said there are a lot of younger kids coming up that are following it, especially since the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter has been constructed in Florida.
The Little Valley Lions Club serves the community with a number of programs including the annual eye screening “SEE” program at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School for Pre-Kindergarten children, and a scholarship award in memory of the late Lion Robert Campbell at graduation each year. The club supports the K-9 Helpers for the Handicapped and Camp Badger for special needs youth. They help provide glasses for both children and adults.
Donations are gratefully accepted and may be sent to: Little Valley Lions Club, Deputy Clerk Teri Parker, Village of Little Valley Municipal Building, 103 Rock City St., Little Valley NY 14755. Checks should be made payable to “Little Valley Lions Club.”
For more information on the programs offered by the Little Valley Lions Club or to sponsor an event, call 353-0177.