CUBA — The chants of “Lau-ren, Lau-ren” got louder with each shout as Lauren Smith sat in a chair Friday to have her long, blond hair cut in front of a gymnasium full of several hundred Cuba-Rushford Elementary School students.
Lauren, 7, as well as other students and staff at the school, had their hair cut, shaved or dyed for Goin’ Bald for Bucks to benefit Roswell Park Cancer Research Institute in Buffalo.
The event at the school had 26 student and staff participants who raised a total of $10,300, said Principal Kevin Erickson. It is the second time in four years the school has participated in the event.
A team consisting of Lauren and her former teacher, Erica Quattrone, raised $3,200, the highest amount at the school. Both planned to have their long, blond locks cut.
Lauren, who has Down syndrome, is a former student of special education teacher Quattrone. Both wanted to participate in the event to honor or memorialize friends or relatives who have had cancer.
Moments before the two had their hair cut, Quattrone admitted she was somewhat nervous.
“Yeah, I’m just a little nervous, but it’s all for a good cause,” she said.
Lauren looked uncertain, as well, and shed a few tears when her fair was finally cut.
Afterward, however, she spun around on the gymnasium floor so all of her classmates in the bleachers had a full view of her new look.
Quattrone’s husband, Nick, an employee at Roswell Park, was also at the event and thanked everyone for their efforts and sacrifices to help the facility.
“I’m lucky to work with a lot of amazing people — doctors, nurses and researchers,” he said. “And they’re all there to cure cancer.”
Lauren’s mom, Charlene Smith, said she was proud of her daughter.
“I’m so happy because this goes for a wonderful cause,” Smith said. “I’m very sad to see her cry (about the haircut) but I think she’ll get used to it.”
Another parent, Robert Grimes, was taking pictures of his son, Zavier, 6, getting his hair shaved. He explained why his son wanted to participate.
“My dad, who is over there, Leonard Grimes, has lymphoma cancer, so (Zavier) is doing it for Papa,” Grimes said while looking in the direction of his father.
Meanwhile, across town, students at Cuba-Rushford Middle High School were also participating in that school’s fifth-annual Goin’ Bald for Bucks.
Teacher David Volz said the school had 18 student, staff and community participants who raised $9,000 in pledges before the event even started. To date the school has raised more than $37,000 for Roswell Park.
“This year’s goal was $7,500, but we are currently at $9,224 and counting as we approach the event on Friday,” Volz said earlier this week.
Volz said other fundraising activities sponsored by the Teen Leadership class that led up to the Goin’ Bald for Bucks included the candy gram drive, hat days and Cancer Awareness Color Week.