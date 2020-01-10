ALLEGANY — The halls became eerily quiet Thursday within a minute of the alert for a lockdown drill at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School.
The drill was implemented by members of local law enforcement, who were also at the campus on Five Mile Road to be honored for the second-annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Officers from the Allegany Police Department, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were treated to lunch at the school following the drill, and dessert in the afternoon in the cafeteria of the elementary campus.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi, who initiated appreciation day activities coordinated by Principal Cory Pecorella, said the presence of the police officers through the program and drills has created more of a familiarity between them and the students.
“One of the things that we’re seeing more and more is when there is a problem the kids are reporting it,” Giannicchi said. “They feel more comfortable.”
He said the school resource officer (SRO), Victor Arena, of the sheriff’s office, has also developed a working relationship with students. The SRO at the elementary campus, Jeremy Pula, also has a good rapport with the children.
“I think we’re getting more information because kids feel a lot more comfortable with (Arena),” Giannicchi added.
Arena said he and his fellow officers think “it’s great” that the school district sponsors the appreciation day.
“This is something that you get when you have Tony Giannicchi,” Arena said of the superintendent’s initiative. “I can’t tell you how many students today started the day (by saying), ‘Happy Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.’”
Lt. Brandon Walters of the Sheriff’s Office, said, “During a day like today we get to reflect among our own selves and our own brotherhood and sisterhood” the challenges of the profession.
“It’s a dangerous, needed job, but it’s nice to have other people recognize it,” Walters said.
“It’s a great thing that the (Allegany-Limestone) school does, but all the school districts that we have SROs in recognize us and help us in some way.”
Regarding the lockdown drill, Giannicchi noted the school is required to conduct drills four times a year.
“When you do a lockdown, you go from a school that is noisy and kids everywhere … and less than 30 seconds later, it’s quiet,” he said, adding students know what to do and where to go in the locked classroom.
Walters said the drills are good because “if there is a real-life situation those (officers) working this area at this time of the day need to be familiar with the school.”
Students who commented on the lockdown drill included Alexis Smith, an eighth-grade student and Nate Harrington, a 10th-grade student.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but usually I hear that it is a drill and nothing is going to happen,” Smith said.
Harrington added, “They’re necessary, of course, and you’ve got to take precautions.”
He said he appreciates the drills, too, because it “makes you feel safe and we know what we need to do if the situation ever comes.”
