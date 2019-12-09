OLEAN — A solemn occasion was marked Sunday evening at Lincoln Square during the 18th annual local ceremony of the Worldwide Candle Lighting in memory of children who have died.
Alec Cole was there to welcome participants with Christmas carols while they gathered and waited for the program to begin. Loved ones could place an angel ornament on a memorial tree, and hot chocolate, coffee and cookies were shared.
A welcome was given by Kathy Boser, who has sponsored the ceremony for 18 years with her daughter, Beth, after the loss of Beth’s son, Noah. Boser encouraged people to continue in “keeping our children alive ... saying their names out loud.”
She said while the circumstances of loss of a child can be different, the impact is the same for everyone.
Mayor Bill Aiello spoke a few words as well, explaining that just a couple of years ago he and his wife had lost two grandchildren shortly after they were born. He encouraged people to remember, and gave his wishes for a happy holiday.
Loved ones were invited to read a poem, tell a story or describe the life of their loved one. A picture board was filled with photos of those that will be especially missed during the holiday season.
Amy Buckner and her son, Sebastian, performed “Rainbow,” by Kacey Musgraves, in remembrance of Amy’s son, Gavin Buckner, before the candles were lit. Beth Boser lighted the candle and as the flame passed from one to another, the names of those remembered were read.
As the candles were blown out and the closing prayer was said, the remembrance was over for another year, but the memories of lost children live on every day.