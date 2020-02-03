SODUS (TNS) — State police say they are investigating how a woman’s body ended up on the shoulder of Route 104 in the Wayne County town of Sodus.
Syracuse.com reported troopers responded to the site at about 2:50 p.m. Monday for a report of a woman found dead on the south shoulder of the road, state police said in a news release.
State police closed a section of Route 104, near where the body was found, for more than three hours while investigators interviewed residents in the area.
The state police Forensic Identification Unit also examined the scene.