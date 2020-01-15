BUFFALO — Catholic Charities set a goal of $10 million for its 2020 Appeal, with a theme of “Think of Me.”
Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, is overseeing his first Appeal.
“Our $10 million goal recognizes the challenges associated with raising such a significant amount of money in today’s environment,” he said, “while also realizing the ongoing need for the critical programs and services that we provide.”
The annual Appeal helps fund 51 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across dozens of sites in the eight counties of Western New York, along with a number of ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities benefited more than 160,000 people in 2019.
The chair of Appeal 2020 is Rick Cronin, marking his 28th year as chair of the Appeal in his home parish of St. Margaret Church in Buffalo.
“Despite whatever challenges may come, tens of thousands across our community continue to rely on the support provided by Catholic Charities,” Cronin said. “We must come together as a faith community and think of our neighbors in need.”
Again this year, donors will have the ability to designate their Appeal gift. Donors can choose from three options: give to the Appeal as in previous years, which benefits Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith; give to Catholic Charities only; or give to the Fund for the Faith only.
Appeal 2020 runs through June 30 and appeal volunteer workshops are planned throughout the region.
The Cattaraugus/Allegany Counties Workshop is Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany.
The patron saint of Appeal 2020 is St. Joseph.
To make a donation to Appeal 2020 contact Catholic Charities at 218-1400 or visit ccwny.org. Follow Catholic Charities on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.